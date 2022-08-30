JANA HOCHBOHM APPOINTED CLIENT RELATIONS MANAGER AT AUTOCOM

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jana Hochbohm has been named client relations manager at AutoCom Associates, a public relations agency providing communications support and counsel to businesses in the global automotive industry.

Hochbohm previously had served as an account assistant while working from offices in Hanover, Germany during the COVID crisis. She transferred to AutoCom's Detroit area offices in early 2022. She will be responsible for managing client relations and providing editorial services as well as working in the areas of international event planning and media relations.

"Ms. Hochbohm has proven to be a valuable addition to our public relations team and has demonstrated a special ability to work with our multi-national client base," says Larry Weis, AutoCom's president. "She brings enthusiasm and a positive can-do attitude to all of her assignments."

A native of Celle, Germany, Hochbohm holds a bachelor's degree in American Studies with a minor in Media and Communication Science from Leipzig University in Germany. Prior to joining AutoCom, she had completed a six-month internship in the affiliate marketing department at iGraal in Paris, France and also held a sales-and-marketing position at ONLINEBAUFUCHS.de, a German retail company specializing in home improvement.

Hochbohm currently resides in Royal Oak, Michigan and is pursuing a master's degree in International Corporate Communications and Media Management from the University of Applied Sciences in Neu-Ulm, Germany.

Based in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, AutoCom is a member of the Automotive PR agency network with affiliates in more than 30 countries. Network clients include Alcantara, Hitachi Astemo, UVeye and GKN Automotive, as well as Diesel Technic, Continental, Citi, Valeo, Volvo and Bentley.

More information about AutoCom and the Automotive PR group is available at www.usautocom.com and www.automotivepr.com.

SOURCE AutoCom Associates