Jane Barratt named Chief Advocacy Officer at MX

"Jane is a role model of data-driven innovation that moves people forward in their financial lives," said Ryan Caldwell, founder and CEO of MX. "Throughout her career, Jane has been a tremendous advocate for financial strength – both through GoldBean and through her extensive range of online financial education courses with LinkedIn Learning. At MX, Jane will leverage her extensive knowledge and relationships in our industry to ensure that people have agency over their data and are able to make decisions that are right for their future."

"As more and more financial institutions and regulators become aware of the ways their data is sometimes being used without their consent, now is a critical time for them to do the right thing for their customers," said Barratt. "Having worked with MX in the past, I know the company is deeply focused on the financial strength of individuals and families and moving the industry forward to enact real change across the board. The opportunity with MX and their extensive relationship with thousands of financial institutions is enormous."

About MX

MX, the leader in actionable financial data, enables financial institutions and fintech providers to grow faster, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional customer experience. In doing so, MX is empowering the world to become financially strong. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 1,800 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com.

Contact:

Steve Jensen

801-669-5532

steve.jensen@mx.com

SOURCE MX

Related Links

http://www.mx.com

