Jane Booth, Titan of the Global Expansion Industry, Joyfully Retires at the Pinnacle of her Career

Jane was based in the San Diego headquarters and reached the pinnacle of her career at Globalization Partners. She played a pivotal role in building a company that operates according to the philosophy of a Triple Bottom Line: you can treat your customers well, your employees well, and also have a high growth business. She was the second hire at the company.

During her tenure and under her leadership, Globalization Partners grew to more than 200 internal employees, spanning operations in more than 170 countries. Besides building many partnerships, Jane formed a highly-trained sales team renowned for a culture of excellence and collaboration that is unique among sales organizations.

"This is the best, most satisfying job I have ever had, and I am leaving with some amazing memories and career high points," said Jane Booth, SVP Sales, Globalization Partners. "But on a personal note, my parents passed at an early age, so that taught me to make the most of my life and not delay. CEO Nicole Sahin and I have been planning this move for well over a year to ensure it has no impact on the business, but now is the time."

Jane plans to become an expert marimba player, take part in chalk art festivals around the country, expand her volunteering and get fit enough to ride her bike across the United States. Jane leaves a legacy that includes a culture of excellence and collaboration, and many people owe their careers to her.

She is well-loved by her team who have shared the following thoughts in her honor:

Nicole Sahin, CEO & Founder of Globalization Partners: "Jane will be sorely missed at Globalization Partners, but we are all filled with great joy to know she'll be riding across the country on her bike, gardening, doing chalk art, cooking and living her life to the fullest. Jane's accomplishments have been remarkable; she has been able to create a dedicated group of people, many who were half her age, that she trained to become the excellent sales team they are today. We will joyfully cheer her on from the sidelines as she pursues the realization of her dreams. I am so grateful for everything that Jane has built at Globalization Partners."

Debbie Millin, Chief Operating Officer: "I had the privilege of working with Jane for more than 10 years at multiple companies. Her insights into the industry have always amazed me – she truly has her finger on the pulse of the market and that has been key to helping us be so successful. She is also an amazingly collaborative colleague. One of my favorite stories of Jane is from the early days of Globalization Partners when we were building out our technology and aligning the structure around our pricing. We worked together to get to a balance of scalability and structure with flexibility for the sales team to thrive. It is just one example of what makes this company so special – the true collaboration and support across every discipline, and Jane has been part of that from the start. She will be sorely missed, but I am so excited for her new adventure!"

Diane Albano, Chief Revenue Officer: "Jane, it took all these years to meet you, and I have to say we connected right away. I know we met for a reason and that we will stay fast friends for many years to come. I plan on spending many afternoons with you sitting by the pool sipping margaritas – while the 'boys' also get to know each other – you can count on it. Enjoy the fun days of retirement and I know we will stay connected through this wild ride of life and Globalization Partners! You are the consummate professional with oodles of wonderful cheeky attributes! Sending lots of love your way!"

Melissa Cooper, SVP Global Operations: "I have had the pleasure of working with Jane for over 10 years and in that time, Jane has become a trusted colleague and lifelong friend. Jane is, and has always been, driven by the challenges and mission to close deals. She is an international business wiz and she has built an incredibly talented team of global expansion sales experts around her. As an operations-focused person, Jane and I are the epitome of yin and yang - and I have always valued, and will terribly miss, her ability to provide clear, practical and logical reasons to convey a message or provide resolution, whether that be to her fellow colleagues, clients or partners. Jane will be incredibly missed at GP, but her legacy will live on with the foundation she has built here. Jane, we wish you the absolute best on this exciting and well-deserved next phase of your life!"

Christine Simmons, Senior Account Executive: "Jane has always challenged me, and this has made me learn not only how to be the best possible salesperson I can be, but also my best self. Jane has taught me so much, including the importance of emotional intelligence, how to be resilient and how to bounce back from disappointment. Jane is a master at closing business and even though I have been in sales most of my career, she has instilled in me the importance of how your mindset impacts your ability to close deals. I will always be grateful for her direction, support, and never-ending knowledge and expertise. You can't replace someone like Jane Booth – and I will truly miss her amazing leadership!"

Alan Nematbakhsh, Regional Sales Director: "I've had the opportunity and privilege to work under Jane for the last four years. She is everything you could want in a leader and a friend; she has your back, she acts as a sounding board, and she always demands excellence from herself and her team. I'll be forever grateful for the time I've spent working with her and the lessons she has taught me. Though I'm sad to see her go, the foundation she has built will act as a catapult for Globalization Partners' success in 2020 and beyond. I wish her nothing but the best in the next chapter of her life. She will certainly be missed!"

Kathrin Koedderitz, Sales Director EMEA: "By the time Jane and I met, I was VERY picky about who I wanted to work for. However, when I met her as a fellow European in the United States who speaks fluent German and Swedish, my two mother tongues, I knew very quickly that working for Jane was the right fit. Most important, she proved that a sales team built on the right standards – expertise, teamwork, no egos and a mentality of 'getting IT done' – creates not only tremendous success, but a place that many describe as the best job they ever had. Thank you, Jane, for always lending us an ear and politely putting us straight if need be, and also for all the strategic insights and your willingness to share your endless expertise. I know you will have an amazing next chapter in your life – keep us posted about your adventures ahead, but make sure to return once in a while to see what this tiny seed you planted on the sales side grew into. We will miss you!"

Sam Gauthier, Regional Sales Manager: "When I was considering switching companies, one of the top things I was looking for was strong leadership. After my first Zoom interview with Jane, I knew that she was someone I wanted to work for not only because of what I could learn from her and her extensive experience, but also because of the type of culture she believed in. Jane has built a collaborative sales team that prides itself on getting results. Over the past year, it's been such a pleasure to work with Jane and I have learned so much, especially about the industry. Thank you, Jane, for sharing your knowledge, continuously developing everyone, being there for 'sanity checks' and for demonstrating what strong leadership truly is. Wishing you all the best and looking forward to hearing about all of your adventures!"

Caitlin Heyde, Finance Operations Manager: "I have had the pleasure of working with Jane throughout the last 10 years. She has always been someone I have admired both professionally and personally. I greatly respect her as a female leader, and as someone who has paved the way for future leaders to thrive. It is in her nature to push others forward into their best selves, and I know her best self will continue to shine into retirement with everything she touches. As quoted by Amit Ray Everyone has the fire, but the champions know when to ignite the spark. Jane's spark continues to burn brightly, and I wish her nothing but retirement bliss!"

