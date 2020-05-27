Jane Chmielinski Joins STV Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Chmielinski has joined the board of directors of STV, a leading engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program/construction management professional services firm.



"Jane is an outstanding leader in our industry," said Dominick M. Servedio, P.E., STV executive chairman. "I have known her for many years, and I am confident that she will bring to our board her vast wealth of knowledge and expertise."



Currently, Chmielinski serves on the board of directors for Smart City Works, a nonprofit committed to engineering and construction solutions through innovation and technology. Prior to that role, she served as chief operating officer for a leading, multinational engineering firm, where she was responsible for the firm's operations and provided leadership oversight across its many geographies, business lines, and technical services groups. She successfully led several corporate initiatives, including the launch of a unified brand and organizational design, as well as the firm's Office of Diversity and Inclusion.



Chmielinski embraces industry stewardship and has been actively involved in a number of professional associations, including the Women's Transportation Seminar; the New York Building Congress and the New York Building Foundation; the Women Builders Council of New York; the national ACE Mentor Program of America; and the Mineta Transportation Institute. She also served on the board of directors for the New York Chapter of the March of Dimes and the New York Chapter of the Women's Forum. She was an advisory board member to the Rudin Center for Transportation Policy and Management at New York University. She is currently also a board member of Cianbro, a construction company headquartered in Pittsfield, Maine.



An inductee in the National Academy of Construction, Chmielinski is also an ENO Center for Transportation Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. She earned her B.A. in Liberal Arts from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

