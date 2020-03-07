Jane Fonda, Laura Dern And Tiffany Haddish Join Cate Blanchett To Celebrate Women In New 'Pomellato For Women' Video

NEW YORK, March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomellato and an impressive cast of Hollywood artists, fashion headliners, and diversity activists collaborate for the 3rd annual 'Pomellato For Women' video, promoting inclusivity, environmentalism, equality, and our need to act now. Starring actress and political activist Jane Fonda for the third year in a row, as well as award-winning actress and humanitarian Cate Blanchett, the 2020 Pomellato For Women Godmother, the video also features 2020's Academy Awards-winning and outspoken actress Laura Dern, comedic actress and philanthropist Tiffany Haddish, lauded French actress Isabelle Huppert, LGBTQ+ activist and social media sensation Max Emerson, French founder of the Maison des Femmes and sexual violence activist Dr. Ghada Hatem, Irish writer, broadcaster and activist Sinéad Burke, acclaimed Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg, Chinese actress Huang Xiang Yi, Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher, Canadian transgender model Krow Kian, and Pomellato Group CEO Sabina Belli, as they announce themselves hopeful and united in the belief that we can effect change. Speaking in a choral message on their hope for equality and inclusivity, they prompt us to ask ourselves, 'Who is not in the room?' Understanding the power of luxury brand visibility, Pomellato uses the Pomellato For Women platform to ignite and promote change, underscoring the Maison's values of empowerment, environmentalism and inclusivity, as it projects a message of hope.

Courtesy of Pomellato Pomellato unveils its 2020 video honoring International Women’s Day. Watch the full video on Pomellato.com

The Pomellato For Women initiative was first developed in 2017 to highlight the importance of female leadership and a more authentic idea of natural beauty. Founded by a cross-section of women from various disciplines, ages and arts, these ambassadors act as the bearers of Pomellato values. A true woman's affair, most of Pomellato's clients are women buying jewels for themselves, thus Pomellato's workforce is 74% female, and has been headed by CEO Sabina Belli since 2015.

Pomellato was founded by Pino Rabolini in 1967 under the concept of prêt-à-porter jewelry for the liberated woman during an important era for women's emancipation. Pomellato recognized that the independent woman would need a more functional jewel to wear from workday to evening, and the ready-to-wear jewelry concept was born. Since, Pomellato has been known as the brand that designs for women, promoting the unity, strength and equality of womenkind. The mission of Pomellato For Women and its ambassadors is to listen, to empower, to promote inclusiveness, and to achieve equality.

Sabina Belli explains, "In today's tumultuous social climate, we have a responsibility to do what we can. As head of a luxury brand company designed for women, of course Pomellato will use its forum to call for change and promote inclusivity. We stand in defiance to gender inequality, bigotry, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, to any fear of 'the other.' We raise our voices loud and our spirits high. We are hopeful for a healthier, more unified, more inclusive future. Pomellato For Women, in the spirit of International Women's Day, celebrates the achievements of womenkind in its proud pursuit for a better tomorrow."

SOURCE Pomellato Usa, Inc.

Related Links

www.pomellato.com

