Jane Fonda Returns to Pomellato to Launch the Pomellato Sisterhood Initiative

Building on the success of its pioneering video launched on March 8 th of last year, Pomellato's 2019 video engages a cast of opinion makers to discuss some of the most important topics affecting women and society. From inclusiveness to sisterhood, each contributor openly shares her or his knowledge and experiences, resulting in a sort of mutual idea exchange. Directed by the young talent Igor Ramírez García-Peralta, he gets to the heart of each influencer's thoughts on diversity, tolerance and community, offering the world a choral message of hope, female empowerment and unity. Pomellato plans to deepen its commitment to the 'Pomellato Sisterhood Initiative' during the second half of 2019, with actions planned to benefit women.

Empowering women is an essential part of Pomellato's manifesto. First founded in 1967 – a revolutionary time for women's professional potential – Pomellato jewelry was created with the independent female in mind. The modern woman needed a more versatile jewel to wear from workday to evening, and Pomellato's revolutionary prêt-aporter jewel concept fills that niche. Pomellato has since been known as a woman's brand: 75% of the Milanese jeweler's workforce is female, and the vast majority of its clientele are women buying jewels for themselves.

Pomellato first launched the #PomellatoForWomen campaign in 2017, on Pomellato's 50th anniversary. An inclusive cross section of real-life, like-minded women from varied disciplines, backgrounds and generations, #PomellatoForWomen highlights the importance of female leadership and promotes a more authentic idea of natural beauty.

As of March 8, 2019, the new 'Pomellato Sisterhood Initiative' launch video can be viewed on Pomellato.com, Pomellato social media, or found with the hashtag #PomellatoForWomen.

Click the link for the full video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1eH-_O2LWk&feature=youtu.be

