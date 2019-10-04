Jane Leslie Dalton is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Leslie Dalton is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Professional in the field of Law in recognition of her outstanding work as Of Counsel of Duane Morris LLP.

Duane Morris LLP was established in 1904, originally as Duane, Morris, Heckscher & Roberts. The firm is comprised of over eight-hundred attorneys in offices stationed across the nation. The team at Duane Morris is dedicated to offering quality legal services and getting results. The firm equipped to handle matters related to aviation, banking, education, health law, intellectual property, wealth planning, private equity, private investments, and more.

Backed by over forty years of legal experience, Ms. Dalton is revered for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Having established herself as a well-regarded professional within the field, Ms. Dalton's advice and legal assistance is highly sought. Throughout her career, she has attained extensive experience in ethics and public speaking and she has defended highly controversial and highly publicized legal battles.

An academic scholar, Ms. Dalton first attended Smith College, earning a Bachelor of Arts. Following this, she received a Juris Doctorate in 1971 from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.



A respected voice in her area of expertise, Ms. Dalton is an elite member of several prominent organizations. She serves as Chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Insurance and Trust Fund. Previously, she served as Co-Chair of the PBA's Commission on Women in the Profession, President of the Metropolitan Bar Caucus of the National Conference of Bar Presidents, and Chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association.



A published author, she has shared her breadth of expertise to several esteemed journals. She published "Speak up: Finding Your Authentic Voice," in the Philadelphia Bar Association Women in the Profession Newsletter In July of 2011; "If I Knew Then What I Know Now," Women's Advocate Newsletter, Fall 2009; and she is the co-author of , "When 'Will' Won't Do In Employment Agreements," Law 360.



In recognition of her professional accomplishments, Dalton was the recipient of the Sandra Day O'Connor Award provided by the Philadelphia Bar Association in 2012, the Replansky Award in 2011, and was given the AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell®. Recognized by Philadelphia Magazine as one of Pennsylvania's Super Lawyers for more than ten years, Dalton was one of the 2005 recipients of the Women of Distinction Award-NAWBO.



Ms. Dalton dedicates this recognition to her husband, Tom Holly, "thank you for your love and support", and to her mentors Henry Reath and David Sykes.

