FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Luchi is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Furniture and Home Décor in recognition of her role as Owner of Bridgette's Place.

Established since 2017, Bridgette's Place is a consignment shop that is located in the heart of the Fort Myers Beach, Florida area. The consignment store specializes in selling high end resale goods including home decor, repurposed and refurbished furniture and more. As a local, family run entity, the business serves as a proud sponsor of "Restore the Fort Myers Beach Arches" where Jane Luchi serves as the Vice President of the organization.





With an eclectic taste in making old things new again, Jane Luchi has specialized in the operations of interior decorating and design and furniture restoration.





Luchi is currently attending the New York Institute of Arts and Design to pursue her passion of Interior Design.





To further enhance her professional development, Luchi is an elected affiliate of the National



Association of Professional Women.





Luchi dedicates this recognition to her Step Dad, Stephen Schuman.

