Jane Malecki is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Coaching in recognition of her role as President & Founder of Glass Ceiling Warriors.

Glass Ceiling Warriors is a Coaching & Training organization focused on propelling women to partnership roles in the Public Accounting and Legal Industries. Glass Ceiling Warriors has committed its organization to providing their clients with the quality service they deserve. After years of mentoring and coaching women, Glass Ceiling Warrior's has developed a signature training program (The 5 Cs Pathway to Partner) that assists women in overcoming the invisible barrier to partner known as the Glass Ceiling. This revolutionary training is being launched in September of 2018.



With over thirty-seven years of experience in the business world under her belt, Jane Malecki has dedicated the next chapter of her career to providing coaching and training that will lead to overcoming gender bias in the business world.

As a survivor of sexual harassment and discrimination herself Malecki says "My ultimate goal is to put myself out-of-business. When there is no more glass ceiling and no further need for a #MeToo or #TimesUp movement, I will hang-up my boots."

She holds one on one sessions, live training and virtual training to individuals and groups in pursuit of creating a society where there is equal pay for equal work, and where senior leadership positions including CEOs and members of the board that reflect the gender mix of the corporate world in America.



A Certified John Maxwell Coach and Leadership trainer, Malecki graduated from Baruch College with her Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Public Administration.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Malecki is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the National Association of Professional Women.

For more information, please visit https://glassceilingwarriors.com/

