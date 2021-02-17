Jane O'Malley is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane O'Malley is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Agent in the Insurance industry and for her professional excellence with Jane O'Malley Insurance Agency.

Dedicated to helping seniors throughout the nation, Ms. Jane O'Malley is a highly trusted and seasoned insurance broker and agent, who takes great pride in being that unbiased resource to accomplish their individualized needs. She began her career in the insurance industry in 1993 selling bonds and later decided to shift her business toward helping seniors with insurance-related procedures. She is licensed in Florida, New York, North Carolina, New Jersey, Virginia, Maine, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Connecticut. In 2015, she became primarily involved in the Medicare market.

Situated in Melville, New York, Jane O'Malley Insurance has maintained its well-deserved reputation on providing seniors and clients with disabilities the most comprehensive, suitable yet affordable coverage for their specific needs. Ms. O'Malley utilizes her expertise to guide her clients through Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage Plans, and since she is certified with all of the major carriers in the states, she can do a comprehensive comparison to find the right plan. She also utilizes her strong background in sales, gained persistence and professionalism to work as an advocate for her clients. Additionally, she has flourished previously working with Columbian Life, Transamerica, Foresters, American National Life, and Gerber Life insurance companies.

In light of her academic achievements, Ms. O'Malley is a 1968 graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor's degree in Music Education. She also completed her Master of Science in music education from Ohio State University and Queens College in 1981.

Active in her field, Ms. O'Malley remains abreast of the latest developments in her field. She is currently affiliated with the Business Network International Association, an international business professional group with the goal of giving and receiving referrals.

For the future of her business, Ms. O'Malley intends to continue increasing her client base in the Medicare industry. She intends to also continue to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and trustworthiness.

In her spare time, Ms. O'Malley enjoys crocheting and spending time with friends and family. She is proud to have three sons and three step-daughters, all very successful in their professional endeavors. There are also 12 grandchildren.

To learn more, please visit https://www.janeomalleyinsurance.com/.

