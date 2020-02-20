Janelle Lennarz is Selected as The Dominguez Law Firm Spring 2020 Collegiate Scholarship Recipient

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm proudly announces that Janelle Lennarz has been selected as the winner of the firm's Spring 2020 Collegiate Scholarship. She will receive $5,000 towards her tuition at the college or university of her choice.

J.J. Dominguez, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of The Dominguez Firm created the Collegiate Scholarship Award with the firm belief that exceptional young men and women should have every opportunity to pursue a higher education, regardless of their situation.

Janelle Lennarz

Janelle's outstanding academic record throughout high school, advocacy on behalf of underserved members of society and eloquent essay immediately stood out to us. While excelling academically is certainly a noteworthy achievement, Janelle's selfless commitment to her community as a whole is truly admirable. Despite her heavy workload at Paraclete High School in Lancaster, CA, she found time to volunteer with numerous organizations in her hometown of Lancaster and in the city of Los Angeles. In addition, she explained how her life experiences shaped the person she is today and the goals she would like to achieve in the future.

Janelle puts words into action by actively volunteering with multiple organizations. Among them are The Midnight Mission and the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles' Skid Row, The Palmdale Animal Care Center in Palmdale and as a volunteer intern with the office of California State Assemblyman Tom Lackey.

Confronting serious physical and emotional illnesses within her own family greatly influenced Janelle's career choice. She herself put it best when she explained what winning the 2020 Collegiate Scholarship means to her. "As a direct result of the Dominguez Law Firm Scholarship Program's assistance, I will be able to attend a fine academic institution of my choice. It is the educational involvement and endorsement, from those well-respected organizations such as yours, which will help to make my future dreams come true."

The Dominguez Firm wishes Janelle Lennarz all the best as she prepares for the next important chapter in her life: college.

The Dominguez Firm is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm that has been successfully meeting the needs of our clients for over 30 years. For a free and confidential case consultation, please call us at 1-800-818-1818.

For more information please visit: dominguezfirm.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DominguezFirm

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedominguezfirm/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDominguezFirm/

Media Contact:

Rosalia Rodriguez

800-818-1818

234536@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP