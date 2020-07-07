Janet Hayes named new CEO of Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc.

"I am delighted to lead Crate & Barrel Holdings and its family of brands at this pivotal time in retail and work alongside an immensely talented team building on over 55 years of experience," says Janet Hayes. "My passion for great brands with meaningful heritage makes this an extraordinary opportunity. I am equally humbled and energized to lead the company into a new phase of transformation and growth."

Prior to William Sonoma, Janet was President of Pottery Barn Kids and Teen. Her career also includes positions at benchmark companies such as Nike, GAP and Macy's. Her international experience extends to the Middle East, Korea and Australia and more recently Europe through partnerships with Fortnum&Mason, Thomas Browne and Harrods.

"I am very pleased to welcome Janet as our new CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings," says Sergio Bucher, Member of the Executive Board of the Otto Group and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Crate and Barrel. "We are lucky to add her incredible skill set to the Crate and Barrel team. Janet not only comes with a great understanding of the U.S. customer in the home category with deep product knowledge and a passion for the shopping experience, but she is also a thoughtful and inspiring leader. She will help us strengthen the position of Crate and Barrel as a design-led, lifestyle company in the market."

Crate and Barrel Holdings

Global speciality retailer Crate and Barrel Holdings curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate and Barrel Holdings includes lifestyle brands Crate and Barrel, CB2, Crate and Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate and Barrel and CB2 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Crate and Barrel Holdings stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.

