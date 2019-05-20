Janet Jackson Tears The Roof Off Vegas With Thrilling And Next Level New Residency Metamorphosis

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global music icon Janet Jackson blazed into Las Vegas with fire, lights, technology, new dynamic dance numbers and energy unmatched, for both opening weekend performances of her Las Vegas residency, Metamorphosis, at Park Theater at Park MGM resort, nearly 40 years after she made her first appearance with her brothers in the city. What's being hailed as a show that is, "everything thoroughly Janet," (THR), she not only delivers her endless hits but brings back fan favorites, and Billboard took notice saying, "what takes this show to the 2.0 level is the integration of choice album cuts like 'Trust a Try,' 'China Love' and 'Moist.' " The LA Times also declared, " 'Metamorphosis' is neither a revival nor a creative reset — it's a celebration of a pop icon who's finally getting the due she deserves." Alongside Jackson are her dancers, tight band and singers who kept the sold-out audiences on their feet for the nearly 100-minute show that encapsulated her record-breaking career. Fans also celebrated the return of one of their favorite Janet alter egos, "Strawberry," in a series of show-stopping songs including a sexually charged dance number to "I Get So Lonely" and the special tribute to her Rhythm Nation album that brought the house down.

The energetic crowds for both nights included celebrity fans Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Yvette Nicole Brown, Hailee Steinfeld, Jackson's longtime producer Jimmy Jam, Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie, Questlove and Lil Kim. Immediately following the opening night show, Jackson was joined by her fans, friends and family at the show's official opening night after party at On The Record, Park MGM's speakeasy and club.

Metamorphosis was conceived by Janet and her team, developing the staging and production numbers as well as the spectacular high-tech video and visual components.

Fans follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis.

A limited number of tickets are available for the following performances:

May 2019: 21, 22, 25, 26

July 2019: 24, 26, 27, 31

August 2019: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17

Tickets start at $79 and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at ticketmaster.com. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her six GRAMMY® Awards, two Emmy Nominations, a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of the biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 160 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. Her music and artistry has opened doors through which other top artists have followed, many acknowledging her impact on their musical perceptions. For more information, please visit janetjackson.com.

About Live Nation Las Vegas:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey, Journey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Gwen Stefani, Pitbull, Def Leppard, Christina Aguilera and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Park MGM:

Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are the newest luxury destinations on the Las Vegas Strip, offering an intimate resort experience on a grand scale. A partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group, Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites; and the Las Vegas extension of Sydell's NoMad features 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites. The resort's remarkable culinary program features NoMad Restaurant and NoMad Bar from Will Guidara and Daniel Humm; L.A. legend Roy Choi's Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Park Theater, the resort's entertainment destination, is a 5,200-seat venue home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Aerosmith and other top entertainers. Park MGM is also home to the unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality, On The Record. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828 or follow on Facebook or Twitter.

