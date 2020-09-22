Janet Moyer Landscaping Announces its Transition to Employee Stockholder Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet Moyer Landscaping (JML), a full-service landscaping company based in San Francisco, has made public its transition to a new management team formed from employees who are part of its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). "Following up on the implementation of our stock gift program in 2015, we felt that our current managers were equipped to take over senior management roles," says Board Chair Michael Hofman regarding JML's recent restructuring.

Effective immediately, Caleb Goodwin and Joseph Couture will assume titles of Vice President and join Michael Padgett (already a Vice President) and take over operational management of the Company. They will report to the Board, consisting of Janet Moyer (founder and formerly President, Michael Hofman (formerly Executive Vice President), and Lori Rathje (a long-term management consultant with the Company), who will help guide the transition over the next few years. Goodwin, with over 12 years' experience at JML and a degree in design and horticulture, believes in the future of the company: "We look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of service to our clients, eagerly awaiting the years ahead." He will continue to manage ongoing relationships with clients as Vice President of JML's maintenance business. Couture, a 10-year employee, with a degree in architecture, will lead the design and build division, has extensive experience with JML's complex design and building projects. Padgett, whose employment at JML spans over 13 years, will absorb the role of Chief Financial Officer and manage sales and operations efforts for the company.

Moyer and Hofman plan to continue to be involved with the company for the foreseeable future, viewing their participation as a "retirement in place" approach to staying involved, providing guidance and training employees based on their 30 years of experience in the industry. "We view this opportunity as a way to stay involved and active in the business while having the time and energy to pursue our other interests," says Moyer.

Janet Moyer Landscaping is an award-winning, full-service landscaping company based in San Francisco, CA. It has designed and installed more than 1,300 unique and customized gardens in San Francisco's varied terrain. For more information, visit www.janetmoyerlandscaping.com or call 415-821-3760.

