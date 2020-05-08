Janet Nguyen, Images Luxury Nail Lounge and Others Condemn Governor for Comments Linking Nail Salons to Spread of COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today former State Senator Janet Nguyen joined with Images Luxury Nail Lounge, National Asian American Coalition, Vietnamese American Federation of Southern California, Vietnamese Community in Los Angeles, Coalition Against Communist and Agents, Vietnamese American Voters Foundation, Assembly of the Republic of Vietnam Association Veteran Association of the Western States, Vietnamese Community of South Bay, and Vietnamese Veterans and Government Workers of Republic of Vietnam in condemning Governor Gavin Newsom for comments he made during his daily Statewide press conference where he stated the community spread of COVID-19 began in a nail salon.

"I'm demanding the Governor apologize for his comments that disproportionately affect Vietnamese-American community. With his reckless comments the Governor has put a target on the back of Vietnamese-Americans," said former Senator Janet Nguyen. "The Governor's comments will cause fear and panic-devastating businesses that have already been severely impacted by State Shelter-in-Place orders."

"I am very disappointed by the Governor's statement," said Faith Bautista, CEO of National Asian American Coalition. "We should be working together to bring back jobs and build our economy instead of using the nail salons as a scapegoat as the spread of the coronavirus."

In California, 80% of all nail salon owners and nail technicians are Vietnamese-Americans. During this pandemic, Vietnamese-Americans, and especially within the nail salon industry across the nation, have voluntarily donated tens of thousands of face masks, shields, sanitizer and food to hospitals, medical clinics, cities, first responders, etc. across the nation.

"Our businesses and employees have been devastated since the shutdown," said Loann Quach, "General Manager of Images Luxury Nail Lounge. Our business has always had the highest sanitation standards in place, but the Governor's comments yesterday will scare people into thinking our business isn't safe and nothing can be further from the truth."

"For many Vietnamese-Americans owning and working in nail salons is not just a job or a business it is a trade that has been passed on from generation to generation. This is the soul of who they are and the Governor is degrading that," said former Senator Janet Nguyen. "It is hard enough to recover from the shutdown, it will now be harder given the Governor's comment blaming nail salons as the spread of COVID-19. He basically just shut down the nail salon industry in the state."

For more information please visit www.JanetForAssembly.com .

Contact: Andrew Levesque

[email protected]

SOURCE Images Luxury Nail Lounge