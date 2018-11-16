SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet R. Ford, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Cleanroom in recognition of her role as President & CEO of Advanced Cleanroom Microclean, Protoclean Inc., Cleanroom Facility Services. With its inception in 1982, Advanced Cleanroom Microclean is the first USA Company to provide cleanroom cleaning services.

With over thirty five years of experience in the Cleanroom field under her belt, Janet R. Ford is commended for her pioneering efforts in the industry. A leading entrepreneur, one of Ford's first jobs was in quality control for a food manufacturing company in Oregon, and selling cleanroom products and supplies for a distributorship in California. Ford is the CEO of Ford Technologies, Inc., which manufactures several well-known cleanroom products including: NovaClean Floor Cleaner, Lab & Glass Cleaner, NovaHol, LoNa Hand Soap and a new green cleanroom detergent, NovaClean AFX and Protohol products which blends De-Ionized water and Isopropyl Alcohol.



Throughout the course of her education and training, Ford earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology with a focus in Business Administration from Oregon State University.



To further enhance her professional development, Ford is a distinguished fellow of IEST and US TA. In her current capacity, Ford has co-chaired a committee for the Institute of Environmental Sciences and Testing.



A distinguished scholar, Ford has co-authored "Recommended Practice IES-RP-23, Microorganisms in Cleanrooms." In addition, Ford has published several works for cleanroom and micro contamination symposiums and tutorials.



In recognition of her professional accolades, Ford earned the designation as Top Women in Companies in Orange County from 2017 to 2018. Ford is one of eleven delegates in the USA to review and make recommendations for revisions to the ISO standards for the cleanroom industry.



When she is not working, Ford enjoys skiing and design.



Ford dedicates this recognition to Steven J. Ford.



For more information, please visit http://advancedcleanroom.com/

