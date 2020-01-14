Janice Stein Chairs International Jury for the 30th Annual Awarding of the Lionel Gelber Prize

TORONTO and WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Janice Stein leads an international jury of thought leaders—Cameron Abadi, a deputy editor at Foreign Policy magazine; Sir Lawrence Freedman, distinguished author and former winner of the Lionel Gelber Prize; Margaret MacMillan, professor of History and award-winning author; Kishore Mahbubani, veteran diplomat and celebrated author; and Jeffrey Simpson, Canada's most decorated journalist—for the awarding of this year's Lionel Gelber Prize.

"We are so pleased to announce the jurors for the 2020 Lionel Gelber Prize, which was created in memory of our uncle, a Canadian scholar, diplomat and author," said Sara Charney, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Prize Board. "This marks the thirtieth anniversary of the annual Prize, which has been continuously awarded since 1990. We are delighted that the Prize attracts such distinguished jurors, year over year."

About the Prize:

The Lionel Gelber Prize, a literary award for the world's best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs that seeks to deepen public debate on significant international issues, was founded in 1989 by Canadian diplomat Lionel Gelber. A cash prize of $15,000 is awarded to the winner. The award is presented annually by The Lionel Gelber Foundation, in partnership with Foreign Policy magazine and the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto. Last year's winner was Adam Tooze for his book Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World.

Key Dates:

The Jury will announce its shortlist of five books for the 2020 Lionel Gelber Prize on Tuesday, February 11 and reveal the winner on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Read the full release here: https://munkschool.utoronto.ca/gelber/wp-content/uploads/2020-Jury-Announcement.pdf

SOURCE Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy