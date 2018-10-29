Janice Stipp and Stan Sokolowski Appointed to Michigan State University Foundation's Board of Directors

"Janice and Stan bring extensive experience to the MSU Foundation, " said Randolph Cowen, Chair of the MSU Foundation's Board of Directors. "As highly-regarded leaders in their respective fields, their experience will help shape the long-term success of both the Foundation and MSU. "

Stipp graduated from MSU in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. She held roles at Oxford Automotive, General Motors, SPX Corp., Delphi and Vickers prior to taking on the position of Executive Vice President of Administration and Chief Financial Officer of Global operations at GDX Automotive. She then served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Acument Global Technologies before becoming Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer at Tecumseh Products Company.

Stipp moved to Rogers Corporation in 2015. Rogers Corporation is a leader in specialty engineered materials that enable high performance and high reliability in EV/HEV, wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and portable electronics. There, she took on the roles of Vice President, CFO and Treasurer before being promoted to Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer in just over a year.

"Janice brings more than 30 years of financial leadership, including 15 years in CFO roles," said David Washburn, MSU Foundation's executive director. "Her expertise and insights will help us build even greater value across our activities at Michigan State University."

"Michigan State's land grant mission and visionary leadership are catalysts for solving today's greatest challenges," said Stipp. "I am proud to join the MSU Foundation's Board and to serve my fellow Spartans, and to shape the Foundation's legacy."

Stan Sokolowski graduated from MSU in 1991 with his Bachelor of Arts in Finance. He completed Chemical Bank's MBA Capital Markets and Credit Training Program in 1994, during which time he worked for JP Morgan in their New York and London offices. At JP Morgan, he held various positions in Capital Markets, Sales and Trading, as well as Investment Banking and Emerging Markets. He then moved to Caxton Associates in 2006 as a Portfolio Manager before taking on the same role with Lucidus, a credit trading firm that spun out of Caxton Associates in 2011.

In 2012, Sokolowski became Senior Portfolio Manager and later Deputy Chief Investment Officer at CIFC Asset Management. CIFC Asset Management is a corporate and structured credit investment firm serving institutional investors globally. The firm manages over $20 billion in assets across collateralized loan obligations, corporate credit funds, structured credit funds, and separately managed accounts.

"Stan has a broad range of investment management skills and experience in private and public credit markets," said Washburn. "He is a proven leader and skilled investor in a variety of market environments. Stan will be a major asset to our organization."

"The MSU Foundation's funding of research and investment in entrepreneurial activities at Michigan State are critical to faculty and student success," said Sokolowski. "I am honored to be part of ensuring the foundation's long-term success."

The MSU Foundation provides over $10M in annual grant funding to Michigan State University and presides over a robust investment portfolio. The foundation's subsidiaries include Spartan Innovations, a venture creation company; Red Cedar Ventures, a $10M venture investment fund; and the University Corporate Research Park, which focuses on real estate and placemaking.

Established in 1973 as an independent non-profit, the Michigan State University Foundation supports research, the commercialization of intellectual property, placemaking, as well as faculty and student entrepreneurship at Michigan State University. The foundation has a longstanding role as fiduciary and trustee for charitable annuities, trusts, and gifts of property on behalf of the university. The foundation's wholly owned subsidiaries include the Michigan Biotechnology Institute, Spartan Innovations, Red Cedar Ventures, and the University Corporate Research Park. More information on the foundation's notable achievements, services provided, key leadership, and history are available at www.msufoundation.org.

