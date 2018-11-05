Janie And Jack And Fashion Influencer Eva Chen Debut Exclusive Fashion Collaboration, Juno Valentine By Janie And Jack
Inspired by Chen's First Children's Book, Juno Valentine and The Magical Shoes, Capsule Collection Now Available at JanieandJack.com and Stores Nationwide
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's fashion brand, Janie and Jack, has partnered with fashion influencer Eva Chen on a whimsical collection of clothing, accessories and shoes inspired by Chen's first children's book, Juno Valentine and The Magical Shoes, published by Feiwel and Friends, available November 6th. Coinciding with the book's debut, the Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack Collection brings Chen's charmed story to life with fashionable looks inspired by main character Juno Valentine's epic adventures as she travels through time in search of her lost shoes. Created with Janie and Jack's signature style and quality, and designed after Juno Valentine's journey as she steps into the shoes of various icons from Frida Kahlo and Cleopatra to Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Misty Copeland, the collection encompasses a variety of styles for children to enjoy. Offered in sizes 6-12 months through 12 years old, with gender neutral styles, the Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack Collection will be available at Janie and Jack and Saks Fifth Avenue stores, on November 5th, with prices ranging from $14 for accessories up to $109 for clothing.
"I wrote Juno Valentine to inspire the next generation of she-roes," said Eva Chen. "I'm honored that my first turn as a designer was with Janie and Jack to bring the looks of the female icons in the book to life. The toughest fashion critic in the world—my four year old daughter—has already given her stamp of approval on the collection. I hope you love it as much as she does (and as much as I enjoyed designing it)."
Introducing an array of true-to-story pieces, the eclectic capsule of over 30 pieces highlights four themes for every little reader to dress as his or her favorite character. Juno Valentine's classic gender-neutral look includes a red bandana print bomber jacket, classic navy stripe tee and navy stripe faux fur jacket, as well as olive shorts and jogger pants. A coordinating navy stripe tee is available for women, as well as limited-edition bomber and faux fur women's jackets, which are set to debut in late November. Encouraging children to express their creativity and design their own signature shoe, the collection includes a white canvas DIY sneaker with markers and fun patches for decorating.
"We are thrilled to bring Eva Chen's encouraging tale of adventure and self-empowerment to life through a collection for children everywhere," said Shelly Walsh, GM of Janie and Jack. "The Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack Collection is a fantastical reflection of high-style designs for little fashionistas to strike their own #EvaChenPose."
To celebrate, Janie and Jack and Chen will host in-store events in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles throughout the month of November. Guests are welcome to join for a special reading and meet-and-greet with Chen, while shopping for matching looks from the Juno Valentine for Janie and Jack Collection. Events include:
- Tuesday, November 20th at 2pm – Janie and Jack at 1150 3rd Ave., New York, NY 10065
- Tuesday, November 27th at 3pm – Under The Dome at Westfield San Francisco Centre, 865 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103
- Wednesday, November 28th at 11am – Janie and Jack at 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90036
ABOUT JANIE AND JACK
Janie and Jack is a leader in children's fashion. The iconic design house offers a modern take on classic silhouettes and a sophisticated sensibility. Janie and Jack is known for outstanding style and quality, with great care given to every detail. From the perfect baby gifts to the favorite pieces in a child's wardrobe, Janie and Jack clothes make every day extraordinary. Visit Janie and Jack shops nationwide for children's clothing sizes 0–6 years and janieandjack.com for sizes through 12 years.
