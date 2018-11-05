Janie and Jack and Fashion Influencer Eva Chen Debut Exclusive Fashion Collaboration, Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack

"I wrote Juno Valentine to inspire the next generation of she-roes," said Eva Chen. "I'm honored that my first turn as a designer was with Janie and Jack to bring the looks of the female icons in the book to life. The toughest fashion critic in the world—my four year old daughter—has already given her stamp of approval on the collection. I hope you love it as much as she does (and as much as I enjoyed designing it)."

Introducing an array of true-to-story pieces, the eclectic capsule of over 30 pieces highlights four themes for every little reader to dress as his or her favorite character. Juno Valentine's classic gender-neutral look includes a red bandana print bomber jacket, classic navy stripe tee and navy stripe faux fur jacket, as well as olive shorts and jogger pants. A coordinating navy stripe tee is available for women, as well as limited-edition bomber and faux fur women's jackets, which are set to debut in late November. Encouraging children to express their creativity and design their own signature shoe, the collection includes a white canvas DIY sneaker with markers and fun patches for decorating.

"We are thrilled to bring Eva Chen's encouraging tale of adventure and self-empowerment to life through a collection for children everywhere," said Shelly Walsh, GM of Janie and Jack. "The Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack Collection is a fantastical reflection of high-style designs for little fashionistas to strike their own #EvaChenPose."

To celebrate, Janie and Jack and Chen will host in-store events in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles throughout the month of November. Guests are welcome to join for a special reading and meet-and-greet with Chen, while shopping for matching looks from the Juno Valentine for Janie and Jack Collection. Events include:

Tuesday, November 20 th at 2pm – Janie and Jack at 1150 3 rd Ave., New York, NY 10065

at – Janie and Jack at 1150 3 Ave., 10065 Tuesday, November 27 th at 3pm – Under The Dome at Westfield San Francisco Centre, 865 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103

at – Under The Dome at Westfield San Francisco Centre, 865 Market St., 94103 Wednesday, November 28 th at 11am – Janie and Jack at 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90036

For more information on the Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack Collection, please visit janieandjack.com/juno-valentine, and join the conversation on social media by tagging @janieandjack @JunoValentine and #JunoxJanieandJack.

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK

Janie and Jack is a leader in children's fashion. The iconic design house offers a modern take on classic silhouettes and a sophisticated sensibility. Janie and Jack is known for outstanding style and quality, with great care given to every detail. From the perfect baby gifts to the favorite pieces in a child's wardrobe, Janie and Jack clothes make every day extraordinary. Visit Janie and Jack shops nationwide for children's clothing sizes 0–6 years and janieandjack.com for sizes through 12 years.

SOURCE Janie and Jack

Related Links

https://www.janieandjack.com

