Janieasha Freelove-Sewell named one of 25 "Up and Coming Lawyers" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mike Morse Law Firm is proud to announce Michigan Lawyers Weekly has named Janieasha Freelove-Sewell to its 2021 class of "Up & Coming Lawyers." This class of just 25 consists of Michigan lawyers who have established a name for themselves in their first 10 years of practice by displaying ambition, drive, and accomplishments that have made them stand out amongst their peers.

Janieasha earned her juris doctor from Michigan State University College of Law in 2017 and her B.A., in English and Spanish, from Georgetown University in 2008. She joined the Mike Morse Law Firm team in 2017 as a personal injury attorney. She vigorously represents clients who have been involved in motor vehicle crashes, hit and runs, and dog bite incidents. She advises clients regarding their auto insurance benefits and their rights under the no-fault law.

"I am so incredibly grateful and appreciative of this award. It serves as a reminder to me to always stay humble and continue to work for equity and justice for all," said Janieasha when asked about her recognition.

Prior to becoming a lawyer, Janieasha was a teacher with the national organization Teach for America and taught students from pre-K to adults for over ten years. As a lawyer, she continues to mentor and tutor students, as well as volunteer at College and Career Day events at schools throughout Metro Detroit. Janieasha is passionate about advocating for clients during court hearings by telling the story of how their life has been affected due to their injuries.

Outside of her work, Janieasha is a member of the Young Lawyers Section of the State Bar of Michigan, an active alumni of Michigan State University College of Law, and a member of her local Georgetown University alumni group called Georgetown Club of Detroit.

"Janieasha goes above and beyond, both in the office and the courtroom, every day, and the firm is proud to celebrate this well-deserved recognition with her," said Mike Morse, attorney and founder of the Mike Morse Law Firm.

In order to honor Janieasha and the rest of the "Up & Coming Lawyers'' class of 2021, MiLW will host a recognition awards ceremony to be held on June 10th from 6 - 7pm. In addition to this ceremony, the honorees will be profiled in a special section appearing in the June 14th issue of Michigan Lawyers Weekly.

Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. Since opening their doors over 25 years ago, the firm has served over 25,000 clients and won over one billion dollars for them. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan.

