Janine Pardo, MD, to join Synergy Private Health, a concierge practice established by Dr. Kimberly Parks in collaboration with Newton Wellesley Hospital and Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

"My life's work is to partner with patients to help them to thrive and to live their healthiest possible lives," said Dr. Pardo. "The time we spend with patients and the practice model we use at Synergy is the ideal format for crafting deep meaningful relationships with patients, which are core to the best care and outcomes."

Dr. Pardo is a Princeton-educated, Board Certified Internist, specializing in preventive and lifestyle medicine, and a wellness expert. In her 15 years of experience, she has helped patients to thrive by focusing on the total mental and physical wellbeing of each individual. She practices proactive comprehensive primary care by partnering with patients to address the root causes of issues and preventing problems before they start – not just suppressing symptoms. Her work focuses on thoughtful diagnostic analysis and creating highly personalized prevention and treatment plans with heavy emphasis on lifestyle interventions. Dr. Pardo fuses her high caliber education and medical training with a holistic approach to precision medicine including special interests in the management of digestive health (including IBS and food sensitivities), thyroid health, lipidology and cardiovascular risk reduction, cancer risk reduction, weight management, stress reduction and proper sleep. She uses this approach to help patients prevent and reverse chronic diseases, extend their 'healthspan,' and optimize performance across the dimensions of their health.

During the tenure of her relationship with Steward Healthcare, she served as a company physician for the Boston Ballet, and the team physician for the Boston Cannons (professional men's lacrosse team), and the Boston Breakers (professional women's soccer team). Dr. Pardo has completed healthcare professional certifications from the American Meditation Institute and is a member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine and the Institute for Functional Medicine.

In joining the concierge (membership-based) model at Synergy Private Health, Dr. Pardo will be able to combine top quality, proactive primary care with a holistic approach. Members at Synergy receive exemplary primary and integrative care in one setting. Members also receive a range of enhancements, including same- and next- business day appointments, extended patient visits, 24/7 connectivity to Dr. Pardo, and access to a robust wellness program.

"Dr. Pardo's philosophy of providing individualized and uncompromising care to patients closely aligns with CCPHP's mission to deliver exceptional and personalized care," said Dean McElwain, President and COO of CCPHP. "We are pleased to add Dr. Pardo to our roster of exceptional concierge physicians.

