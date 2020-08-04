JanOne Changes Internal Drug Candidate Name from TV1001SR to JAN101

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a company focused on bringing treatments to market for conditions that cause severe pain and drugs with non-addictive, pain-relieving properties, announces a internal name change for its current drug candidate from TV1001SR to JAN101, soon to enter Phase 2b clinical trials as a potential treatment Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). The name change will be effective immediately and will be used in all its current and future clinical trials, Indications for a New Drug, clinical and research studies planned to be conducted in the future.

According to JanOne's chief executive officer, Tony Isaac, "This internal name change better reflects the new naming convention for all clinical candidates offered in the JanOne pipeline moving forward."

About JanOne

JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN) is focused on bringing medications to market to treat diseases that cause severe pain. By alleviating pain at the source, JanOne aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The company is also exploring solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans. JAN101 demonstrated positive results in a Phase 2a clinical trial and Phase 2b trials are expected to begin in early 2021. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education for PAD, associated vascular conditions and neuropathic pain. JanOne continues to operate its legacy businesses under their current brand names, ARCA Recycling and GeoTraq, both of which are undergoing review to determine appropriate strategic alternatives. For more information, visit janone.com

