JanOne to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a company focused on developing treatments to market for conditions that cause severe pain and drugs with non-addictive, pain-relieving properties, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD 500 Conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM ET. Tony Giordano, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of JanOne, will present virtually to an online audience.

JanOne recently entered into an agreement with CATO SMS, a world-leading, international regulatory and clinical contract research organization, to assist JanOne in expanding its current FDA authorized Investigational New Drug (IND) for JAN101, an oral, sustained release formulation of sodium nitrite, to treat vascular complications to potentially restore endothelial cell function in COVID-19 patients. JAN101 is expected to enter Phase 2b trials in early 2021 to treat Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). The company recently filed an investor deck and scientific deck. Please use the links below to view the presentations.

Investor Presentation:

Link: https://ir.stockpr.com/janone/sec-filings-email/content/0001564590-20-040611/jan-ex991_76.htm

Scientific Presentation:

Link: https://ir.stockpr.com/janone/sec-filings-email/content/0001564590-20-040485/jan-ex991_7.htm

Registration and webcast information:

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36772

"We have been waiting for the 2020 LD 500 Virtual Conference all year long. Due to Covid-19, for the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the microcap space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View JanOne's profile here:http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/JAN

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, including statements relating to (i) JAN101's expectation of when it will enter Phase 2b trials to treat PAD, (ii) whether JAN101 can treat vascular complications in COVID-19 patients, and (iii) the timing of the submission by the company of the IND package for the FDA. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. JanOne may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases, and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 (available at http://www.sec.gov). JanOne undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About JanOne

JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN) is focused on developing medications to market to treat diseases that cause severe pain. By alleviating pain at the source, JanOne aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The company is also exploring solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans. JAN101 demonstrated positive results in a Phase 2a clinical trial, and Phase 2b trials are expected to begin in early 2021. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education for PAD, associated vascular conditions and neuropathic pain. JanOne continues to operate its legacy businesses under their current brand names, ARCA Recycling and GeoTraq, both of which are undergoing review to determine appropriate strategic alternatives. For more information, visit janone.com

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at [email protected] or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

