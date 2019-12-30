Janssen Announces Completion of Acquisition of Investigational Bermekimab from XBiotech Inc.

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today the completion of the acquisition of all rights to the investigational compound bermekimab, which has multiple dermatological indications, along with certain employees, from XBiotech Inc., for $750 million. Should Janssen pursue bermekimab indications outside of dermatology, XBiotech may be eligible to receive additional payments upon the receipt of certain commercialization authorizations. Janssen Research & Development, LLC will develop bermekimab. The agreement was executed through Janssen Biotech, Inc. The transaction will be accounted for as a business combination.

Bermekimab is an anti-IL-1alpha monoclonal antibody (mAb) in Phase 2 development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and hidradenitis suppurativa. It is the only antibody targeting IL-1a currently in clinical development and has the potential for superior efficacy and safety compared to the current standard of care.

"Adding bermekimab to our pipeline and portfolio builds on our legacy in immuno-dermatology, while expanding our reach to two additional disease areas with immense unmet need: atopic dermatitis and hidradenitis suppurativa," said David M. Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Immunology Therapeutic Area Head, Janssen Research & Development, LLC.

"We're passionate about identifying and pursuing the best, most exciting science for the benefit of patients – and in particular, new mechanisms of action, with the potential to reach patients coping with diseases that have few or no options," said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. "As the only anti-IL1a in clinical development, bermekimab fits this approach perfectly."

