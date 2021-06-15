January AI Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO + Founder Noosheen Hashemi was invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. January AI will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome January AI to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "January AI and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"January AI is honored to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum", said January AI's CEO and Founder Noosheen Hashemi. "It is a confirmation that our technology is among the most unique in the world and can improve the lives of many people. Our technology can help manage one of the greatest health challenges facing people today Diabetes Type 1, 2, and Prediabetes.

For the first time in the community's history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers21

ABOUT JANUARY AI

Founded by tech veteran Noosheen Hashemi, and Chairman of Genetics and Director of Genomics and Personalized Medicine at Stanford University, Dr. Michael Snyder, January AI is the first precision health company that combines heart rate and continuous glucose monitors, sleep and activity tracking, and seamless meal logging, including inferred calorie and fiber consumption drawing from a proprietary atlas of 16 million foods, to give you a complete picture of your metabolic health and nudge you toward better habits in just 30 days—from predicting which foods you should eat and avoid, to learning when a brisk walk or overnight fast can bring your blood sugar back into a healthy range.

For more information, visit www.january.ai

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

