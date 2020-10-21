January Digital Expands C-Suite, Solidifying Positioning of Leadership in Strategic Digital Consulting

With more than 20 years of marketing, communications and human resource management experience, Engel comes to January Digital from fashion brand Lilly Pulitzer, where she served as the vice president of marketing and creative communications. Engel has a deep knowledge base and experience in retail, consumer understanding, data-focused marketing, technology and agency marketing, HR oversight and culture building.

"If you have ever met Sarah, you know what an incredibly talented, driven, force of nature she can be," said Vic Drabicky, founder and CEO. "Sarah's values and experience reinforce what we are building at January Digital. Her approach to building a company culture that fully supports its people aligns perfectly with how we have built our team. At the same time, her decades-long experience in retail will strengthen our team as we help brands navigate the instability in the industry. She furthers our mission of being true strategic leaders for our clients and the industry."

January Digital, whose clients include The Honest Company, David's Bridal, Peapod Digital Labs, TUMI and many other leading brands, continues to deliver on its promise to change the way agencies work by leading with a consulting mindset of service and strategy rather than the antiquated agency model of delivering clients tactical execution and siloed teams.

Engel will be responsible for leading January Digital's marketing strategy, evolving the brand's positioning, messaging, and creating more robust service offerings to support the company's hybrid model of strategic consulting, digital leadership and award-winning execution. Engel will also lead culture, HR, and hiring as the company continues its dedication to building a diverse workforce of strategic experts and expanding its benefits to employees with the addition of Well Works, a company-provided whole health and wellness program, which launched in 2020.

"As I've worked in retail organizations and with some of the world's leading brands, the need for a new model of strategic partnership and digital leadership has become abundantly clear," said Engel. "The January Digital leadership team is not only reimagining how to drive business success for clients and redefining an industry, they are doing it while building a truly ethical, purpose-driven and inclusive organization. I am thrilled to join the team and join forces with Vic, whom I have trusted and deeply respected for more than a decade, and to have this unique opportunity to continue to build this team and culture and bring to market a new way for companies to achieve success."

Prior to serving as the Vice President of Marketing and Creative Communications at Lilly Pulitzer, Engel served as Chief Marketing Officer and head of HR at leading retail analytics company DynamicAction. She was formerly the Founder of the high-growth strategic marketing consulting firm Elegant Disruption and served as the Vice President of Marketing at iProspect. Engel serves on the board of Women in Retail Leadership Circle and the NRF Marketing Executive Council, was named by WWD as a Top Women Business Builder and is a champion for children in underserved communities and for the advancement of women in leadership roles.

ABOUT JANUARY DIGITAL

January Digital is the digital leadership company. We solve business challenges through media, analytics and strategic consulting. We work with leading global brands such as The Honest Company, TUMI, Drybar, David's Bridal, and Peapod Digital Labs. Recognized as best in class more than 20 times in the last year alone, our work has been celebrated by Digiday, Drum, Glossy, and MediaPost, among others. JD is also proud to be named a Best Workplace by Inc. and Fortune and a 2019 Ad Age Best Place to Work for our focus on building a great culture supported by our commitment to giving back and employee wellness. JD's rapid growth has been acknowledged by Adweek as a top 100 fastest growing agency in 2020 and Inc., which named us a fastest-growing company for four years straight.

