January Digital Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces List For a Second Time

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in three years, January Digital, has been named to Inc. Magazine's list of the Best Workplaces for 2020.

"It's a nice moment in time to be celebrated as a Best Workplace," said Megan Jones, Partner and VP of Marketing. "While we have all been tested over the past several months, it's been truly awesome to see our team adjust to new ways of working while maintaining the same values and keeping a tight-knit culture."

January Digital is the digital leadership company for brands including The Honest Company, TUMI, David's Bridal, Peapod Digital Labs, and many more. January Digital's innovative approach to marketing and consulting work has led to quick growth, landing it on Inc.'s list of fastest growing US companies for three years in a row.

"While we're passionate about our work, we know without a great culture we will never be able to achieve our goals," said Vic Drabicky, Founder and CEO of January Digital. "Our culture and our values are personified by every single one of our team members. Our motto, 'build a great company that improves the lives of our people, our clients, and the world around us,' informs all of our decisions and creates the positive and supportive 'all in this together' culture that we strive to uphold."

The Inc. Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of nearly 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out just 395 winning companies.

January Digital is the digital leadership company for leading global brands including The Honest Company, TUMI, Fenty Beauty, David's Bridal, and Peapod Digital Labs. January Digital differentiates itself from traditional executional agency models by offering a comprehensive digital leadership solution inclusive of media, analytics and strategic vision. Recognized as best in class more than 20 times in 2019 alone, JD's work has been celebrated by AdAge, Digiday, Drum, Glossy, and MediaPost, among others.

