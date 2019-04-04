Janus Henderson Commits Nearly $1.6 Million to Junior Achievement for the Redevelopment of its JA Titan® Program

DENVER, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janus Henderson Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Janus Henderson today announced a grant of $1,585,000 to Junior Achievement (JA) for the redevelopment of the JA Titan® program. Janus Henderson's support will result in more dynamic gamification of the program, while incorporating technology that will not only be more engaging for students, but will also allow for a more educational and impactful experience.

In addition to supporting the redevelopment of JA Titan, Janus Henderson employees will serve as Junior Achievement volunteers in several communities where Janus Henderson has offices including but not limited to Denver, London, Chicago, Milwaukee, Singapore and West Palm Beach. Junior Achievement serves more than 10.7 million students around the globe in every major geographic location where Janus Henderson has offices making this a truly global Foundation initiative.

Tiphani Krueger, Janus Henderson Foundation President and Co-Head of Human Resources at Janus Henderson Investors, said: "At Janus Henderson we believe in investing in the workforce of tomorrow. The JA Titan program elevates the knowledge of our youth, providing them with the tools necessary to be successful in the free enterprise system. The decision to work with Junior Achievement was based on JA's alignment with our Foundation's mission and our prior involvement with, and knowledge of, the organization's success in empowering youth."

Designed for high school students, JA Titan allows teens to compete as managers of computer-simulated businesses in the midst of ever-changing economic conditions. The in-classroom program comes with a comprehensive curriculum that allows teachers and volunteers to help JA students understand essential economic, business management and financial concepts.

"Since its inception in the 1990s, JA Titan has been a leading-edge program for Junior Achievement," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "The program has changed with the times and we are grateful for Janus Henderson's investment, which we expect will result in JA Titan having an even greater impact on the JA students who participate in the program."

A 2015 study from the University of Arizona shows that adding gamification elements, such as levels, badges and leaderboards, to online education programs increases the motivation of users to complete educational objectives. Janus Henderson's support will result in more dynamic gamification of the program while incorporating technology that will not only be more engaging for students, but will also allow for a more educational and impactful experience.

Initial redevelopment of the JA Titan program has already begun. The expectation is that the revised program will be available to JA students starting in the fall of 2020.

Students reached by all Junior Achievement programs include:

4.8 Million in the United States

3.6 Million in Europe

979,000 in the Americas (excluding United States )

) 825,000 in Asia Pacific

307,000 in the Middle East and North Africa

and 199,000 in Africa

About Janus Henderson Investors

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

The Janus Henderson Foundation is the primary giving arm of Janus Henderson Investors. The mission of the Foundation is to create opportunities that help individuals succeed and achieve their goals through education, as well as support communities and organizations in the areas where we live and work.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$329 billion in assets under management (at 31 December 2018), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.8 million students per year in 109 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

