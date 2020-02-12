Japan America Society Of Chicago Celebrates 90th Anniversary Gala And Unveiling Of Precious Art

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan America Society of Chicago (JASC) toasts decades of Japanese and American friendship during the 90th Anniversary Gala, 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, March 13th, 2020, Gold Coast Room, Drake Hotel, 140 E. Walton Place. Guests will be the first to view JASC's exquisite collection of Japanese artwork, including photography by the late Mary Koga, award-winning photographer whose work is displayed at the Art Institute of Chicago. Harvard Professor Emeritus, Ezra Vogel, an eminent East Asian scholar and author and Henry Ford II, Professor of the Social Sciences Emeritus at Harvard University, will deliver a key-note about the history of Chinese-Japanese relations.

The event begins with a reception featuring Japanese cuisine, traditional Koto (stringed instrument) music and an unprecedented opportunity to view JASC's private collection of Japanese art. Besides unique prints, silver pieces and pottery -- some dating as early as the 19th century -- attendees will have a rare opportunity to view Koga's famous photographic series, Floral Forms, which often draws comparison to the floral paintings of Georgia O'Keeffe. After her relocation to an internment camp in California in the early 1940s, she came to Chicago and spearheaded the revival of JASC.

The evening continues with a three-course dinner and video of the history of the JASC. Noriyuki Shikata, Associate for the U.S.-Japan Relations Program at Harvard University's Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, will introduce Professor Vogel. An award-winning author, Professor Vogel has published dozens of articles and books on East-Asian relations. His book, Japan as Number One: Lessons for America (1979) , is Japan's all-time best seller of a non-fiction book by a western author.

Dress for the Anniversary Gala is business or national attire. Individual tickets are $150. Corporate tables are $1,500. To order tickets or learn more, visit www.jaschicago.org or email: kono@jaschicago.org.

About The Japan America Society of Chicago

Established in 1930, The Japan America Society of Chicago is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, nonpolitical association that "fosters understanding between our two cultures -- cultivating friendship between our two peoples." The Society serves as Chicago's forum for exchanging ideas and information on economic, political, business and cultural affairs that shape U.S.-Japan relations. For more information, visit www.jaschicago.org.

