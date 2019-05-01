Japan America Society of Southern California Honors SHOHEI OHTANI and MARIE KONDO at its 110th Anniversary Dinner & Gala

Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc. is the Presenting Sponsor of this event .

JASSC, established as a membership organization in 1909 to build meaningful relationships between Japanese and Americans, will honor two individuals who have contributed greatly to promote people-to-people relations, friendship and understanding between Japan and America.

Mr. Shohei Ohtani is the 2018 Major League Baseball (MLB) American League Rookie of the Year. He is also the sensational "Babe Ruth of Japan" pitcher and hitter for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani will be honored with the JASSC's Kokusai Shimin Sho "International Citizens Award" for his positive impact on Japanese and American youth, specifically for being a great role model. His first year in MLB as a two-way player inspired fans on both sides of the Pacific. Ohtani's unprecedented performance during his 2018 rookie season attracted many Japanese tourists to visit Los Angeles and extended opportunities for the people of Japan and the U.S. to continue building on the strong bonds between the two countries.

This year marks Ohtani's second season with the Angels. He returns as one of the league's most feared designated hitters, while rehabilitating as a pitcher.

Ms. Marie Kondo, will be honored for her positive contributions to mainstream American's appreciation of Japan through her best-selling book, "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing," as well as her hit Netflix series, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," a cultural phenomenon that has inspired home makeovers, helping American families clear out the clutter -- and choose joy.

"It is a deep honor for us to honor Shohei Ohtani and Marie Kondo, especially for all they represent and all they are doing to positively bridge our two countries," said Douglas Montgomery, chairman of JASSC.

Highlights for the evening include a red carpet with baseball and Hollywood celebrities, dinner and entertainment. The event begins with a cocktail reception and silent auction and concludes with the honoring of Shohei Ohtani and Marie Kondo.

About Shohei Ohtani

The 2018 Major League Baseball (MLB) American League Rookie of the year is a native of Ōshū, Japan. He finished his rookie season in MLB with a .285 batting average with 59 runs scored, 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 61 RBI and 10 stolen bases. In his 10 starts as a pitcher, Ohtani's 63 strikeouts were the most by any pitcher in Angels history through his first 10 career starts. Ohtani is the first player in MLB history to hit more than 15 home runs and compile more than 50 pitching strikeouts in a season. He joined Babe Ruth (1918 & 1919) as the only players since 1900 with more than 10 home runs and more than four wins as a pitcher in a single campaign. Ohtani signed with the Angels as an international free agent in December 2017, following five seasons with the Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Japanese Pacific League. The Rookie of the Year Award has been presented annually since 1947 and subsequently had its name changed to the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award in 1987, 40 years after Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier.

About Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo is a tidying expert, bestselling author and star of Netflix's hit show, "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo," and founder of KonMari Media, Inc. Enchanted with organizing since her childhood, Marie began her tidying consultant business as a 19-year-old university student in Tokyo. Today, Marie is a renowned tidying expert helping people around the world to transform their cluttered homes into spaces of serenity and inspiration. In her #1 New York Times bestselling book, "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," Marie took tidying to a whole new level, teaching that if you properly simplify and organize your home once, you'll never have to do it again. Marie has been featured on more than 50 major Japanese television and radio programs, as well as in Time Magazine, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The London Times, Vogue Magazine, the Ellen Show, the Rachael Ray Show and many more. She has also been listed as one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people.

About Japan America Society of Southern California (JASSC)

The JASSC was founded in 1909 as a membership organization to build meaningful relationships between Japanese and Americans. It is the West Coast's premier educational and public affairs forum dedicated to the U.S.–Japan relationship by offering unique opportunities to become involved in the business and cultural relationship between the two countries. The Society's active calendar includes luncheon programs, business networking mixers, and events highlighting art, music, film, performing arts and other special activities. Annual events include the Women's Leadership Counts Conference, Japan CUTS Hollywood film festival, Hitachi Japanese Kite Workshops, Japan America Golf Classic, and much more. The Society is a qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit, charitable and educational organization and it is supported by 140 Japanese and American corporate members and more than 2,000 individual members.

