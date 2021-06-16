Japan And UAE Reinforce Trade Ties As Official Country Partner For ADIPEC 2021

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) is proud to announce Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as its latest sponsor and official Country Partner of the 2021 edition of the event.

Japan is the UAE's top trade partner globally, with Japanese investments and advanced technologies playing a key role in supporting the UAE's development, especially in advanced technology, energy transition, aviation and healthcare.

The partnership between ADIPEC, which is hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and METI supports bilateral trade ties and solidifies Japan and the UAE's partnership to develop technologies that reduce carbon emissions. This theme will be an integral part of ADIPEC 2021.

The partnership comes after His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO, and H.E. Kajiyama Hiroshi, Japan Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), met virtually to discuss new opportunities for strategic cooperation between the UAE and Japan. UAE and Japan agreed to cooperate on fuel ammonia and carbon recycling technologies during the virtual business meeting. Ammonia will play an important role in enabling the hydrogen economy in the future and can serve as a hydrogen carrier and zero-emission fuel.

Japan is ADNOC's largest international importer of oil and gas products with approximately 25% of its crude oil imported from the UAE. The total value of non-oil trade between the UAE and Japan reached AED481.34 billion ($130.8 billion) over the past ten years from 2009 to 2019.

ADIPEC looks forward to welcoming METI live and in-person in Abu Dhabi from 15 - 18 November for the 2021 edition of the show, which marks a special occasion as celebrations will commence for 50 years of the UAE and ADNOC.

METI's decision to partner with ADIPEC underscores the role that the event plays in uniting the global oil, gas and energy ecosystem and showcasing the opportunities that unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape.

Notes to editor:

About ADIPEC

Held under the patronage of the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and organised by the Global Energy division of dmg events, ADIPEC is the global meeting point for oil, gas and energy professionals. Standing as one of the world's top energy events, and the largest in the world, ADIPEC is a knowledge-sharing platform that enables industry experts to exchange ideas and information that shape the future of the energy sector. The 37th year of ADIPEC will be hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Masdar, the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Ports and the Department of Education and Knowledge.

To find out more about ADIPEC 2021 visit: www.adipec.com.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organiser of conferences, exhibitions and provider of information services and industry platforms. We keep businesses informed and connected through our live events and digital platforms.

dmg events organises more than 80 events across 25 countries, attracting over 700,000 in person attendees and delegates every year. dmg events has a global database of over 3m contacts enabling the industries we serve to remain connected, engaged and thrive. The company's portfolio of products includes many industry-leading events in the energy, construction, hospitality and design, coatings and transportation sectors.

To find out more about dmg events visit: www.dmgevents.com.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is one of the world's leading diversified energy and petrochemicals groups. Based in Abu Dhabi, ADNOC is a primary catalyst for the UAE's growth and diversification.

For further information on ADNOC visit: www.adnoc.ae.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

+971 (0) 2 444 4909

SOURCE ADIPEC

Related Links

https://www.adipec.com

