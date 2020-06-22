Japan Based Real-Estate Developer Global Agents Implements Technology to Boost Safety Protocols at Their Hotels in Time for Summer Travel Rush

TOKYO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Japan-based real-estate developer Global Agents announced last week that they would implement an industry-defining health and safety program at all of their hotels across Japan. In addition to improved cleaning measures, the company revealed new guidelines, a contactless check-in process and COVID-19 contact tracing methodology. The company developed this new program to ensure that guests enjoy a safe, clean and stress-free travel experience this summer.

Global Agents has developed a new App to ensure the safety of their guests and employees.

"For over 15 years, Global Agents has been dedicated to taking care of our guests with a focus on exemplary service and trust. Today, these values are more critical than ever. As we begin to welcome back guests to our hotels across Japan, we are committed to providing them with a safe environment that aligns with new expert protocols. We want everyone to know that when the time comes to travel once again, we will be ready to welcome you back to a completely safe environment with outstanding hospitality," said Takeshi Yamasaki, President and CEO of Global Agents.

Global Agents is going above and beyond normal protocols in order to meet the CEO's vision of a safe and clean experience for their guests. The company states that they are increasing the frequency that they clean and disinfect all high traffic common areas. Stations with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes are also available throughout the property, including but not limited to entrances and exits and high traffic areas. Signage in public spaces offers friendly reminders to guests to maintain safety protocols and social distancing. Finally, common areas are now equipped with a 24-hour ventilation system that completely replaces the air inside every 20 minutes.

In guest rooms, the company added to its rigorous protocols to ensure all surfaces are thoroughly cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants and updated practices for cleaning tools and managing in-room amenities, linens and more.

In addition, the group is also enforcing guest regulations with new safety protocols in order to protect the safety and security of both guests and team members. Those include a temperature check of each guest at check-in and the right to refuse guests with a body temperature exceeding 37.5℃.

Global Agents has also developed a new application that will present guests with a brand new contactless hotel experience, starting with a more personalized and convenient way for guests to check-in and check-out through their own personal devices that will save them time, bypass reception and avoid the usual check-in queues. During their stay, guests can use this application to call the front desk, browse through the restaurant menus and order food. Global Agents is also using technology to aid in these efforts, with limited-contact services in place at their dining locations.

The application will also allow guests to know if they have been in close contact with someone who has contracted the coronavirus during their stay at the hotel. If a current or previous guest is found to be infected, people who stayed during the same period of that individual will be notified that they were in close contact with a coronavirus-infected person, and be prompted to seek medical consultation. Such a message will be sent only if the infected individual gives consent, and the person with a positive diagnosis will remain anonymous to anyone who receives a notification. This system allows guests to get early support from a public health center. Global Agents is actually the first company in Japan to introduce this technology in the private sector.

Global Agents was founded in 2005 and has enjoyed great success in the Japanese rental market with Social Apartment, their brand of co-living spaces. The company has grown at an exponential rate with the opening of five new lifestyle hotels in 2019, including three new branches of their urban street-art brand "THE LIVELY." Global Agents' portfolio now includes a total of 11 lifestyle hotels and more than 40 co-living properties across the country.

