Japan Biotech Startups Directory 2022

This report is a directory of startups in the biotech sector in Japan. There are approximately 1,200 startups active in the biotech sector in Japan.

The publisher (the most influential media outlet in the Japanese biotech industry since its inception in 1981) has selected 395 companies with outstanding technologies and business models.

The Directory of Biotech Startups in Japan 2021-2022 includes the following Background of establishment, characteristics of the technology, details of patents, R&D projects being worked on, investors (venture capital, etc.), capital policy, management team, etc. In addition, the reporters directly interviewed 207 of the 395 companies and prepared detailed company reports.

Summary

This directory contains information on Japanese biotech companies that are expected to take off soon. The analyst, Japan's largest biotechnology media, has researched more than 1,000 biotech startups throughout Japan and selected 395 unlisted startups that it judged to have promising futures. The hope is that this directory will stimulate partnerships between Japanese biotech startups and global companies.

Broad Coverage

The analyst is a media outlet with over 40 years of history in Japan. In cooperation with major universities and prominent venture capitalists throughout Japan, they regularly search for startups in the biotechnology field. Among them, the analyst has selected 395 companies with outstanding technologies and business models. These 395 companies are all pre-listed companies and potential partners for you.

Unified Format

Many startups do not have their own website. Compared to listed companies, unlisted companies disclose less information. To compile this directory, Nikkei Biotechnology & Business contacted all the companies and researched their technology, patents, collaborators, shareholders, etc.

You can compare 395 companies in a unified format. Of the 395 start-ups, specialized journalists directly interviewed 207 of particular note to analyze their technological features and management strategies in preparation of detailed company reports for this directory.

Easy to Find

We have created an industry map of the drug discovery startups discussed in this directory, focusing on modalities. First, we categorized the products developed by each company into 11 tables by modality.

The 11 modalities are "small molecule compounds," "peptides," "antibodies (including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)," "proteins," "nucleic acids," "gene therapy," "cell medicine," "regenerative medicine," "vaccines (including adjuvants)," "other," and "digital (digital health and digital therapeutics).

For each modality, the products of each company are plotted on a matrix diagram with the disease area on the vertical axis and the development stage on the horizontal axis. You can easily find the startup of your interest by modality, disease area, and development stage.

Ac-Planta Inc.

ActualEyes Inc.

AdipoSeeds Inc.

Adriakaim Inc.

Advanced Innovation Development Co.,Ltd.

AgroDesign Studio inc.

AI SILK Corporation

Ai-BrainScience Inc.

Aikomi Ltd.

aiwell inc.

Alivas Inc.

AlphaNavi Pharma Inc.

AnexAPep Inc.

ARTham Therapeutics Inc.

A-SEEDS Co.Ltd.

AskAt Inc.

B dot Medical Inc.

Bacchus Bio innovation Co., Ltd.

BeCellBar, LLC

Bio Palette Co., Ltd.

Bioengineering Lab. Co., Ltd.

BIOMIMETICS SYMPATHIES Inc.

Biotube Co. Ltd

bitBiome, Inc.

BONAC CORPORATION

Braizon Therapeutics, Inc.

BTB Drug Development Research Center Co., Ltd.

C4U Corporation

Cardio Intelligence, inc.

CellAxia Inc.

CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd.

CellGenTech, Inc.

CELLUSION Inc.

Cerebro Pharma Inc.

CeSPIA Inc.

ChanneloSearch Technology Co. Ltd.

Chitose Flora Corp.

Chitose Laboratory Corp.

Chordia Therapeutics Inc.

Craif Inc

Cuorips Inc.

Curedisc Corporation

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Cykinso, Inc.

CYTLIMIC Inc.

Dantte Inc.

EBIS Algae Research Institute, Inc.

EditForce, Inc.

Elix, Inc.

Elixir Pharma, Inc.

e-NA Biotec Inc.

enU Pharma, Inc

ENZYME?SENSOR Co., Ltd.

Epigeneron, Inc.

epitoMAP Inc.

Epitope Science. Co., Ltd.

Epsilon Molecular Engineering Inc.

Evec, Inc.

ExTherea Inc.

FIMECS, Inc.

FISH BIOTECH Co., Ltd.

FonesLife Corporation

FRD Japan, Co., Ltd.

FuturedMe Inc.

GAIA BioMedicine Inc.

gellycle Co., Ltd

GenAhead Bio Inc.

Gene Therapy Research Institution Co., Ltd.

GeneStem Co., Ltd.

GENEX, Inc.

GlyTech, Inc.

GRA&GREEN Inc.

Green Earth Institute Co., Ltd.

HanaVax Inc.

Heartseed Inc.

HiLung Inc.

Himuka AM Pharma Corp.

HiPep Laboratories

Hirosaki Lifescience Innovation, Inc.

HOIST Co., Ltd.

HuLA immune Inc.

Human life CORD Japan Inc.

iBody Inc.

iCorNet Laboratory Co. Ltd

IDDK co.,Ltd.

iHeart Japan Corporation

iLAC Co., Ltd.

Inplanta Innovations Inc.

Ishin Pharma Co., Ltd.

Japan Moss Factory Co., Ltd.

Japan Regenerative Medicine Co., Ltd.

J-mab Therapeutics, Inc.

J-Pharma Co., Ltd.

JUNTEN BIO Co., Ltd.

K Pharma, Inc.

KAICO LTD.

Kamui Pharma, Inc.

KanonCure Inc.

KinoPharma Inc.

KITII Corporation

Kortuc Inc

KOTAI Biotechnologies, Inc.

KUBIX Inc.

Kyoto Drug Discovery and Development Co., Ltd.

Liid Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lind Pharma, Inc.

Liquid Mine, Inc.

LPIXEL Inc.

LUCA Science Inc.

Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd.

Luxonus Inc.

MediGear International Corporation

Megakaryon Corporation

MELTIN MMI Co.,Ltd.

MeSCue-Janusys Inc.

Metabologenomics, Inc.

Metagen Therapeutics, Inc.

Metcela Inc.

Micro Bio Factory Co., Ltd.

Microwave Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Minerva Medica Co.,Ltd.

MiraBiologics Inc.

miRaX Therapeutics K.K.

MiRTeL CO.LTD.

MOLCURE Inc.

Momotaro-Gene Inc.

MyMetagenome Co. Ltd

NATiAS Inc.

NB Health Laboratory Co., Ltd

Neugen Pharma Inc.

NextGeM Inc.

Nexuspiral Inc.

Noile-Immune Biotech, Inc.

Noster Inc.

Oita University Institute of Advanced Medicine, Inc.

Okinawa Protein Tomography Ltd.

Oligogen, Inc.

Optieum Biotechnologies Inc.

Order-made Medical Research Inc.

OriCrio Genomics, Inc.

ORTHOREBIRTH Co.Ltd.

Otolink Inc.

OxyCarrier Inc.

Periotherapia Co. Ltd

phytometrics co. ltd.

Preventec, Inc.

PRISM BioLab Co., Ltd.

Provigate, Inc.

PtBio Inc.

PuREC Co., Ltd.

RAFJIK Inc.

RAINBOW Inc.

Rebirthel Co., Ltd.

RegCell Co .,Ltd.

Rege Nephro Co., Ltd.

Rena Therapeutics Inc.

Renascience Inc.

Repertoire Genesis Inc.

RePHAGEN Co., Ltd.

Restore Vision Inc.

Revorf Co., Ltd.

Rhelixa, Inc.

RIN Institute Inc.

S & K Biopharma, Inc.

S'UIMIN Inc.

Sanatech Seed Co., Ltd.

SANSHO Co., Ltd.

SBI Biotech., Ltd.

Science Farm Ltd.

SENTAN Pharma Inc.

SERMAS co., ltd.

Setsurotech?Inc.

SleepWell Inc.

SOCIUM Inc.

SONIRE Therapeutics Inc.

Spiber Inc.

SUSMED Inc

Synplogen Co., Ltd.

SyntheticGestalt KK

Taberumo Corporation

TAGCyx Biotechnologies, Inc.

Tanso Biosciences, Inc.

TBA Co., Ltd.

The Laboratory of Natural Food & Medicine Co., Ltd

ThinkCyte, Inc.

Thyas Co. Ltd.

Tierraponica Inc.

TMS Co., Ltd.

TNAX Biopharma Corporation

TOKIWA Bio Inc.

Toregem BioPharma Co. Ltd

Trans Chromosomics, Inc.

Tsubota Laboratory, Inc.

United Immunity, Co., Ltd.

Unlog K.K

Varinos, Inc.

VCCT Inc.

VCGT Inc.

Veneno Technologies Co. Ltd.

Veritas In Silico Inc.

Vermilion Therapeutics Inc.

Wellnas. Co., Ltd

WellThera Co. Ltd.

XNef Inc.

Yokohama Bio Technology Company, Limited

YUKASHIKADO INC.

Zene Inc

