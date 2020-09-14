Japan Contract Sales Organization (CSO) Overview Report 2020: Why there are So Many MR in Japan, and the Future Outlook

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Overview of Japanese CSO market ver. 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of MR in Japan in 2018 was 59,900. The total number of MR decreased by 4.1% from previous year; 3.4% decrease for Japanese pharma, 5.5% decrease for foreign firms, 1.4% decrease for CSO, and 5.6% decrease for wholesalers.



The readers will be able to understand the overall market trend, as well as detailed information such as major CSO players, the reason why there are so many MR in Japan, and the future outlook.



The number of MR in CSO had grown until 2014, then turned to decrease. The ratio of contract MR over the total MR is down to 5.2%, back to the level of 2012.



Historically, Japanese pharma prefers to use internal sales force, but nowadays, it has been common for them to use contract MR or other positions such as MSL. The number of users of CSO (pharma who use CSO) has been rising over the years, and it reached 130 in 2018.



On the other hand, pharma have been reducing the total number of MR after Diovan scandal. They now use e-detailing service such as MR-Kun offered by M3 in parallel. Many pharma have been replacing MR positions with MSL. Furthermore, they hire CSO for smaller and shorter projects these days, in order to maintain cost and quality. As a result, the demand for contract MR has been dropping rapidly.



Today, advances in e-marketing shows that there is virtually no information that can be obtained solely through an MR. Pharma will continue to shift to e-MR services deployed over the Internet, such as the previously discussed MR-kun by M3.



The shift towards contract MR would continue, as there is still room to increase the out-sourcing ratio. On the other hand, under the situation pharma want to minimize the total number of MR, the number of contract MR would not see much increase anymore. CSO will be required to dispatch not just MR but other professionals such as physicians, MSL and pharmacists. This move will become a trigger to compete with general staffing companies.



CSO are now facing the first challenge. In order to overcome, they will have to widen professional areas that they can deal with. They also need to improve the quality of dis-patched staff, so they can differentiate themselves from general staffing companies. The real competition has just begun for CSO.

