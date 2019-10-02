JAPAN CUTS HOLLYWOOD Film Festival's Opening Night Feature is the Hit Movie in Japan, "Bento Harassment"

Japan Cuts Hollywood's Opening Night will feature Japan's hit movie, " Bento Harassment ," produced by Japanese media company, Pony Canyon. Singer and actress, Ryoko Shinohara and director Renpei Tsukamoto will attend the screening and walk the red carpet. " Bento Harassment " is a universal tale – full of laughter and tears – about a single mother and her high school daughter. The girl who used to call her mommy now totally ignores her. Exasperated, the mother seeks revenge by using "bentos" (home-made boxed lunches) as her "weapon". Regardless of what's going on in the mother's life, she never fails to make her daughter a bento lunch that embarrasses her with its messages of love. After three long years, the final "bento" message is a "thank you letter" from mother to daughter.

"We are so excited to have this movie open our inaugural film festival this year," said JASSC Chairman Douglas Montgomery. Montgomery, who is also the executive producer of Japan Cuts Hollywood, added, "Given the growing interest in Japanese film and culture, we believe 'Bento Harassment' brings the best of Japan to Hollywood."

More information and tickets for Japan Cuts Hollywood are available online at https://www.japancutshollywood.com.

Media interested in covering the event must register by contacting Japan Cuts Hollywood at yumimontgomery@hotmail.com or lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com. Only credentialed members of the media who register prior to the event will be admitted.

About Japan America Society of Southern California (JASSC)

The JASSC was founded in 1909 as a membership organization to build meaningful relationships between Japanese and Americans. It is the West Coast's premier educational and public affairs forum dedicated to the U.S.–Japan relationship by offering unique opportunities to become involved in the business and cultural relationship between the two countries. JASSC's active calendar includes luncheon programs, business networking mixers, and events highlighting art, music, film, performing arts and other special activities. Annual events include an Anniversary Dinner & Gala, Women's Leadership Counts Conference, Japan Currents business seminar, Japan America Golf Classic, and much more. JASSC is a qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit, charitable and educational organization and it is supported by 130 Japanese and American corporate members and more than 2,000 individual members.

www.jas-socal.org | 1411 W. 190th Street, Suite 380, Gardena, CA 90248

About JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland, with the 2nd floor featuring a gallery space and the 5th floor hosting a Japanese restaurant, relaxing library, and event space. The 2nd floor has been open since December 2017, and with the completion of the 5th floor, JAPAN HOUSE celebrated its grand opening in August 2018, offering the public a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan.

www.japanhousela.com | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Contacts:

Yumi Montgomery, Press Relations, JASSC

yumimontgomery@hotmail.com

Lisa Nakanouchi, Press Relations, JHLA

lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com

