Japan Jewelry (Diamond, Gold, Platinum, Other Gems) Market Outlook 2020-2024

The Japanese Jewelry market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024).



The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as the growing number of online shoppers, growing female labor force, a growing number of social network users, a growing tourism industry, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are decreasing the female population, declining marriages and cyber fraud.



Report Scope



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the jewelry market in Japan including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the Japanese jewelry market by value and by metals and stones. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the Japanese gold, diamond, platinum, and other gems and jewelry market.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall Japan jewelry market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Jewelry: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose/Reasons for Using Jewelry

2.1.2 History of Jewelry

2.1.3 Traditional v/s Modern Jewelry

2.1.4 Steps in Jewelry Manufacturing

2.2 Jewelry Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Jewelry Segmentation



3. Japan Market Analysis

3.1 Japan Jewelry Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Japan Jewelry Market by Value

3.1.2 Japan Jewelry Market by Metals and Stones (Diamond, Gold, Platinum, Other Gems and Jewelry)

3.2 Japan Jewelry Market: Metals and Stones Analysis

3.2.1 Japan Gold Jewelry Market by Value

3.2.2 Japan Gold Jewelry Market by Consumption

3.2.3 Japan Diamond Jewelry Market by Value

3.2.4 Japan Polished Diamond Market by Demand

3.2.5 Japan Polished Diamond Market by Sales

3.2.6 Japan Platinum Jewelry Market by Value

3.2.7 Japan Platinum Market by Demand

3.2.8 Japan Other Gems and Jewelry Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Number of Online Shoppers

4.1.2 Growing Female Labor Force

4.1.3 Growing Number of Social Network Users

4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.5 Growing Tourism Industry

4.1.6 Rising Retail E-commerce Sales

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Decreasing Female Population

4.2.2 Declining Marriages

4.2.3 Cyber Fraud

4.2.4 Low Spending by the Millennials

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 High Demand during Special Occasions

4.3.2 Growing Importance for Brands and Designs

4.3.3 Emerging Market for Men's Diamond Jewelry

4.3.4 Innovative Options in Daily Wear Diamond Jewelry



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Japan Jewelry Market Players by Revenue CAGR



