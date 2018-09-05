Japan Named Travel + Leisure's 2018 Destination Of The Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) Travel + Leisure today announced that Japan is its 2018 Destination of the Year. In honoring the country, the brand's editors noted its rich history and skyrocketing number of international visitors, its exotic parks and temple gardens and its blend of vibrant cities, mountain trails and eclectic cuisine.

The Travel + Leisure Destination of the Year is the place the editors believe best captures the year's travel zeitgeist and popularity among travel enthusiasts. This year's winner follows past honorees Canada, named 2017 Destination of the Year, and Portugal, named 2016 Destination of the Year.

"Japan is one of the world's fastest growing destinations for travelers, who are now pushing beyond the major cities of Tokyo and Kyoto into all corners of the country," said Jacqueline Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "Our audience is passionate about Japan because it offers such a rich, well-rounded travel experience: you can learn about centuries-old culture and tradition while taking in cutting-edge architecture and exquisite food. And it is the people, of course, who make a destination: the graciousness and hospitality of the locals are something that truly resonates with our readers."

To build on this year's announcement of the 2018 Destination of the Year, this week Travel + Leisure will release Locals, a new monthly series that will offer a look at a destination through the eyes of someone who lives there. The first episode, "Eat Ramen Like a Local," which will be available on Instagram TV and at TravelandLeisure.com, offers a unique perspective on the life of a ramen expert who has made it a career to teach foreigners how to navigate Tokyo's ramen scene.

Travel + Leisure will present a comprehensive guide to the best of Japan—from the changing foliage of Kyoto to the southern island of Kyushu and more—in the cover story of the December issue, available on newsstands December 1, with an expanded array of Japan content at TravelandLeisure.com.

As the only American travel magazine publishing monthly, Travel + Leisure has maintained its commitment to providing the most immersive, intelligent and trusted travel content anywhere.

