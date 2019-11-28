Japan Outbound MICE Tourism Market Report 2013-2025 - Market Expected to Surpass $7 Billion by 2025, with the U.S. Being the Most Popular Destination

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Outbound MICE Tourism Market: Traveler Flows, Spending Patterns, Main Destination Markets and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Findings

The United States is the most popular destination for Japanese MICE travelers

is the most popular destination for Japanese MICE travelers Japan to generate more than 1.7 Million outbound MICE tourists by 2020

to generate more than 1.7 Million outbound MICE tourists by 2020 Japan is the largest source market for Singapore and Hawaii MICE Industry

This report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Japan outbound MICE tourism market. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Japan outbound MICE tourism market. This report also provides readers with insight into MICE tourism, a rapidly growing segment within the travel industry. The report includes historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.



The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Japan outbound MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses the main destination-focused analysis to explore Japan outbound MICE tourism market. A detailed main destination analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 destinations. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Japan outbound MICE tourism market.



The main MICE destinations for the Japanese travelers covered in the report are United States, Hawaii, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Macau, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand



The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report

Market Size & Analysis: Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 - 2025)

Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 - 2025)

Japan MICE Travelers Visitation to Major 20 Destinations & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

Japan MICE Travelers Spending to Major 20 Destinations & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Japan Outbound MICE Tourism Market

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Size & Analysis: Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 - 2025)

2.1 Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast

2.2 Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast



3. Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 - 2025)

3.1 Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

3.2 Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast



4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors



5. Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending - Top 20 Countries In-depth Analysis (2013 - 2025)

5.1 United States - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.1.1 Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to United States & Forecast

5.1.2 Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in United States & Forecast

5.2 Hawaii - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.3 South Korea - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.4 Taiwan - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.5 Thailand - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.6 Hong Kong - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.7 India - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.8 Singapore - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.9 Sri Lanka - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.10 Indonesia - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.11 Malaysia - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.12 Macau - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.13 Philippines - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.14 Vietnam - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.15 Cambodia - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.16 United Kingdom - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.17 Italy - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.18 Germany - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.19 Australia - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.20 New Zealand - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.21 Other Countries - Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

