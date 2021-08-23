Japan Tourism Market Outlook and Forecasts to 2026: Inbound Tourism is Key with Overall Tourism Market Forecast to Reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Tourism Market, Inbound Tourists Forecast by Countries, Spending, Survey Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Inbound tourism is an essential part of economic growth and regional revitalization in Japan. Japan's inbound tourism industry is a growing market that has shown great potential in the past years. In recent years, the tourism industry in Japan is being treated as an engine to support its economic growth. According to the report, the Japanese Tourism Market expected to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2026.



The tourism market in Japan is on the cusp of becoming a primary economic engine for the country. The exponential growth in tourism over the years by the Japanese government recognized inbound tourism as a profitable business. The gradual easing of travel visa for countries including Thailand, the Philippines, and China since 2013; an increase in the figure of budget airlines in Asia; and a depreciation in the Yen has made Japan inbound tourism popular. The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) and rising awareness of inbound tourism's benefits also promote the market. But, the language and cultural barriers account for some restraining factors in the market. This study suggests that the Japan Inbound Tourism Industry expected to grow with a staggering CAGR of 11.65% from 2020 to 2026.



Inbound tourism remains a vital part of the Japanese economy and Japanese culture. The majority of the inbound tourists prefer leisure trips, or other recreational activities. Japan is an important global hub for commerce, technology, cuisine, popular culture, and shopping. Apart from that, sightseeing attracts tourists like Himeji Castle, Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto, and Nara Japan has 19 World Heritage Sites. More to this, Hiroshima, capital city Tokyo, Mount Fuji, ski resorts such as Niseko in Hokkaido, riding the shinkansen attracts numerous foreigner tourists. As per our research report, the Japan Inbound Tourism Market was valued at US$ 1.6 Billion in 2020.



The report covers inbound visitors to Japan by countries a total of top sixteen countries covered in the report. South Korea, United States, Philippines, Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, and France have peaked in Japan's inbound tourism. Neighbouring South Korea is Japan's most important source of inbound tourists.



Japan Inbound Tourist's Survey Insights have been covered from 4 viewpoints:



1. Characteristics of Visitors and Trips - by Area of Visit

2. Average Number of Nights - by Area of Visit

3. Main Purpose of the Trip

4. Places to Shop in Japan



Japan Inbound Tourism Market Analysis has been covered from 3 viewpoints:



1. Total Inbound Tourism Market

2. Total Inbound Tourist Numbers

3. Average Per Capita Spending by Types



Average Per Capita Spending by Types have further been covered from 6 viewpoints:



1. Accommodation

2. Food and Drink

3. Transportation

4. Entertainment Service

5. Shopping

6. Others



Market & Volume by Countries - Inbound Tourism Market have been covered from 15 Countries and Rest of World:



1. China

2. South Korea

3. Taiwan

4. Hong Kong

5. United States

6. Thailand

7. Australia

8. Philippines

9. Malaysia

10. Vietnam

11. Singapore

12. United Kingdom

13. Indonesia

14. Canada

15. France

16. Rest of World



Countries - Inbound Tourist Market & Volume have further been covered from 4 viewpoints:



1. By Holiday & Leisure

2. By Business

3. By Others

4. Per Capita Spending by Types (Accommodation, Food and Drink, Transportation, Entertainment Service, Shopping, Others)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eejqxl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

