Japanese Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2022: Featuring Blueair, Daikin, Hitachi, Panasonic, Sharp & Toshiba

A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Japan including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2028. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements as well as the COVID-19 impact on the market.



This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2021 until 2028.



For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

The sales channels, for the purposes of this research, are divided into two categories: direct selling and retail.



Retail sales primarily includes specialty stores, food, drug and mass merchandiser channels, home centers, online sales, hardware stores, dealers, distributors and others.



Direct sales include multilevel marketing and door-to-door sales.



The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Japan:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2021 - 2028) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2021 - 2028) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2021 - 2028) for theFilter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residentialvs. Commercial)

DistributionMarket Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies

Key Topics Covered:





I. Research Scope



II. Methodology



III. Definitions



IV. Country Profile, Japan



V. Executive Summary: Major Data Points

a. Competitive Factors

b. Consumer Behavior



VI. Market Drivers/Impact



VII. Market Restraints/ Impact



VIII. Market Trends

a. Competitive Landscape

b. Product Features - Pollen and Dust Focused

c. Strategic Marketing

d. Product Features - Deodorization

e. Product Features

f. Product Features - Comfort

g. Daikin: Streamer Discharge Technology - New Technology

h. Aura Air - Startup from Israel

i. Molekule - New Entrant

j. Coway - Hybrid Shopping

k. Panasonic - Brand Engagement

l. Panasonic - Design Ideation Story

m. Integrated Solution

n. Sharp - Case Study Approach

o. IoT

p. Sharp - AIoT platform

q. Sharp - New Product

r. Promotions

s. Energy-efficient Appliances

t. New Products

u. New Products - Sharp

v. Warranty and After Sales

w. Certifications

x. Pricing Trends



IX. Market Data

a. Revenue Forecast, Total Market, 2021-2028

b. Revenue Forecast, Air Treatment Systems, 2021-2028

c. Market Share, by Revenues, Air Treatment Systems, 2021

d. Revenue Forecast, Replacement Filters, 2021-2028

e. Pricing Trends, by Revenues for Systems, 2021

f. Distribution Trends, by Revenues for Systems, 2021

g. End User Application, by Revenues for Systems, 2021

h. Coverage Area, Market Share by Revenues for Systems, 2021

i. Major Cities, Market Share by Revenues for Systems, 2021

Companies Mentioned

Blueair AB

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

