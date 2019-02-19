Japanese Art E-Commerce Service Starts

TOKYO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRiCERA, Inc. (headquarters: Chiyoda, Tokyo, president: Tai Iguchi, hereinafter TRiCERA) will launch an E-Commerce website for selling Japanese art. The online website will make it possible for people outside Japan to purchase Japanese artwork previously difficult to obtain. The product lineup will include modern art, Japanese crafts, and other spectacular artworks which represent the unique essence of Japanese art.

The arts

As an E-Commerce website, TRiCERA provides professional services by solving the problems of language barriers and complex overseas delivery services.





- All products for sale are high quality works carefully selected by experienced art advisers.

- Checkout price is inclusive with VAT, tax, and other costs in order to provide user-friendly experience for customers.

- Providing safe delivery and excellent customer service to ensure quality and seamless, convenient purchasing.

Although Japanese art is well-known in the world, until now, it was difficult for people to get their hands on Japanese artwork.

In recent years, Japanese art has gained massive popularity worldwide. Japanese art features high quality and concepts which cannot be easily explained within a Western context. However, due to underdeveloped art distribution networks between Japan and the rest of the world, plus the language barrier, it was previously impossible to own a Japanese artwork without coming to Japan. TRiCERA solves this problem by making overseas distribution of Japanese artworks possible.

By establishing a marketplace that allows customers to purchase artworks no matter where they are at the same time, TRiCERA enables artists to further their careers by selling their work in global markets.

About TRiCERA

Company name: TRiCERA, Inc.

Headquarters: 204 2 Chome-10-2 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo-to 102-0083

Established: November 2018

President: Yasushi Iguchi

Business activities: Operation of cross-cultural e-commerce marketplace

Website: https://www.tricera.net

Contact:

Hisashi Yokota

08042561333

209579@email4pr.com

SOURCE TRiCERA, Inc.