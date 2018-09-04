Japanese Blockchain Game Studio “doublejump.tokyo” Partners with WAX ExpressTrade

doublejump.tokyo specializes in developing innovative blockchain games. Their first title, MyCryptoHeroes (MCH), is an HTML5 game playable on both mobile and PC using blockchain technology. MCH is a worker-placement RPG which allows players to collect, customize and train historical Heroes, acquire special items to equip and challenge other Heroes in epic battles to conquer the MCH world. Heroes and other in-game items such as territories and equipment upgrades can earn in-game or purchased within the marketplace. The pre-sale for Heroes begins Friday, September 21st.

"At doublejump.tokyo, we are seeking to rebuild the future of gaming through blockchain technology," said Naohito Tamaya, COO of doublejump.tokyo. "We believe this transformative technology has the power to change the meaning of value within the gaming ecosystem, and we are ecstatic to partner with a like-minded company such as WAX. Partnering with WAX will broaden our audience and further extend our vision of creating a thriving blockchain gaming community."

"The inception of blockchain-based games and collectibles presents a new opportunity for the crypto community to get involved, and game developers are taking notice," said William Quigley, CEO of OPSkins and WAX. "As the popularity of blockchain games and Crypto Collectibles™ grows, so does the need for a trustworthy marketplace, which is where WAX comes in. Integrating doublejump.tokyo's games to that ecosystem is an exciting move for us and for the blockchain-based gaming community as a whole."

WAX was built by the creators of OPSkins — the dominant virtual item marketplace that has facilitated over 150 million purchases of digital collectibles. With the integration of doublejump.tokyo's in-game items into the WAX ExpressTrade marketplace, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the blockchain gaming ecosystem.

Founded in 2018, doublejump.tokyo specializes in the development of blockchain games. Their games are available on a wide range of platforms, from mobile social games to online PC games and console games. As well as the development and management of platform games, doublejump.tokyo employs specialists in financial management relating to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology know-how to ensure they're building a successful blockchain gaming platform. For more information, please visit www.doublejump.tokyo/ and follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

WAX is a blockchain-based platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning marketplace for virtual items with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game items and other digital collectibles. WAX ExpressTrade, a free, instant peer-to-peer trading service, is now live and supports VGO, the most transacted Crypto Collectible by volume. With the inclusion of WAX, game developers and collectible creators have access to a global market of buyers and sellers and an easy-to-use marketplace for their customers. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com, and follow along on Twitter, Facebook and Telegram.

