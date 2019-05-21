Japanese Developer Global Agents to Bring Its Revolutionary Upscale Capsule Hotel Brand 'The Millennials' to Fukuoka

TOKYO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Up-and-coming Japanese real estate developer Global Agents Co. Ltd has just announced the grand opening of the third location of their luxury capsule hotel brand 'The Millennials'. The first two locations in Kyoto and Tokyo are currently ranked No. 1 in their class in Japan and have attracted waves of overseas guests and plenty of attention from foreign media. Global Agents decided to establish another branch of the wildly popular concept in Southern Japan on the third floor of its brand new hotel venture "The Lively" in the bustling Hakata District of Fukuoka. Both hotels will open in July 2019.

Global Agents is the first company in Japan to bring two distinct hotel concepts into a single, fluid space that encourages new experiences and communication between hotel guests. The Millennials will offer guests affordable accommodations with an average rate of ¥5,000/night, but they will also be able to enjoy all of the unique services and common areas offered by a luxury hotel (The Lively), including the bar, 100-seat restaurant, a spacious coworking lounge for digital nomads and mobile entrepreneurs, two banquet halls and a daily "Happy Hour" with free draft beer every day from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Millennials re-imagines the capsule hotel concept through high-tech facilities and social areas to bring a formerly utilitarian concept into the realm of semi-luxury. With over 114 multi-functional Smart-Pod units, The Millennials provides guests with full control of their personal unit through an integrated iPod Touch provided at check-in. These controls correspond to several unique and thoughtful functions, including a soundless alarm system that brings guests in bed to a seated position instead of making disturbing noise and in-room projectors that make use of each unit's built-in privacy screen. The Millennials immerses guests in modern amenities and invites them to try "Living in the future."

The Millennials brand has gained popularity with foreign guests because of the high-tech SmartPods, which are controlled through an in-house app which allows guests to control all functions of their sleeping arrangements with ease. Guests can change the lighting, air-flow, and even adjust the incline of their mattress. Some of the SmartPods are also equipped with projectors and guests can connect their personal devices to watch any of their favorite programs and turn their SmartPod into their own private theater. Each unit comes with storage under the bed for luggage which can be locked for guests staying consecutive nights.

Tourism in Japan's Kyushu area is expected to grow exponentially in the near future. Fukuoka City holds the record for the highest growth in MICE tourism of any city in Japan, particularly with millennials from East Asia, with a record 18 million visitors recorded in 2017 and a 15 percent increase in foreign visitors over the last five years. The Millennials Hotel is expected to meet the growing demand for high-tech and affordable accommodation in the area. The Lively Hakata is the first location of Global Agents' brand new series of lifestyle hotels. The company already has plans to open three more premium locations this year in Osaka, Kawasaki and Tokyo. Global Agents has enjoyed great success in the Tokyo rental market with Social Apartment, their brand of co-living spaces, and the company already has plans to open six new hotels throughout Japan this year, as well as their first international hotel in Taipei (Taiwan), currently scheduled to open Fall 2019.

