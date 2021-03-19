Japanese food-tech venture Next Meats gets listed on the first plant-based stock Index, VegTech Index

TOKYO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant based business expert Elysabeth Alfano and vegan investor Sasha Goodman revealed the VegTech Index earlier this month, listing 21 globally operating environmentally conscious companies which are traded publicly.

In this Index the Japanese alternative meat manufacturer Next Meats Co. was listed, securing a spot along with Beyond Meat and Tesla. They are the only company listed from Japan, and is one of the eleven companies in the VegTech Index which is on the American OTC Market.

As warned in the original article, although Next Meats Co. has acquired an American SPAC, no deal has been concluded at this time and there are no shares of the company being traded under the ticker NXMH yet. However Next Meats is expanding its business rapidly, and their growth is definitely one to look out for.

About Next Meats

Next Meats is a food-tech venture company based in Tokyo, with the company mission "Not letting the Earth End". Their research began in 2017 and the company was officially founded in June of 2020. Next Meats is known for launching the world's first plant-based Japanese BBQ meats "NEXT Yakiniku" series as well as the plant-based Japanese beef bowl, "NEXT Gyudon". In December of 2020 they announced their partnership with Toyota-Tsusho Corporation, and in January of 2021 was listed on the American OTCBB.

In addition to the facilities in Japan, Next Meats has a production line in Vietnam and has also signed a joint development contract with Hung Yang Foods of Taiwan, and is rapidly expanding their business to the United States, Singapore, Italy, and other countries. They plan to research various types of alternative proteins in the future and aim to replace all animal meats by 2050.

Website: https://nextmeats.co.jp/en-US

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nextmeats/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeatsNext

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NextMeats

Original article: https://elysabethalfano.com/plantbased-business-hour/vegtech-the-global-vegan-impact-and-innovation-index/

