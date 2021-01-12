Japanese Hardware Startup "Vanguard Industries, Inc" Honored With "Best of Innovation Awards" From CES 2021

TOKYO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo based Vanguard Industries, Inc. (CEO Masahiko Yamanaka) announced that it has been honored with the "Best of Innovation Awards" from CES 2021 for its AI Pet Robot "MOFLIN" that it is continuing to develop and manufacture. MOFLIN received the highest "Best Innovation Award" in the "Robotics" category because of its exceptional design and functionality. The announcement was made at the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021 in Las Vegas. http://bit.ly/2LKtmDX

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Vanguard Industries launched a Kickstarter campaign in the summer of 2020 and succeeded in raising 64,779,069 JPY from 1936 backers, which is ranked in the top 10 of the platform's robotics category (as of January 11, 2021).

The company is planning to ship out the products in the spring of 2021. People can also see and interact with the actual MOFLIN at the experience-based store "B8ta TOKYO – Yurakucho" (1 Chome-7-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 100-0006, Japan).

About MOFLIN

MOFLIN was created from an entirely new and ambitious concept of a having a soft lovable pet robot with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enables it to learn, evolve, interact, and create its own unique personality like that of a living pet. It has a soft warm fur coat, makes lovable sounds and adorable movements that will make you want to love it forever. We took a nature inspired approach and developed a unique algorithm that allows MOFLIN to learn and grow by constantly using its interactions to determine patterns and evaluate its surroundings from its sensors. MOFLIN will choose from an infinite number of mobile and sound pattern combinations to respond and express its feelings. To put it in simple terms, it's like you're interacting with a living pet. MOFLIN offers a simple user experience that can be enjoyed by a wide range of ages and provide a lovable partner to your everyday life.

*MOFLIN utilizes technology and knowhow developed by Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

"I am really excited and honored to receive the Best of Innovation Award, the exhibition of MOFLIN at CES2021, and to the success of the Kickstarter campaign. We see many possibilities in MOFLIN as it received praise and support from people all over the world. They see it having a unique and special place in their everyday lives. We plan on continuing to develop this project based on everyone's expectations and feedback," said Masahiko Yamanaka, CEO of Vanguard Industries.

About CES

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world and is held every January in Las Vegas. CES 2021 will be held from January 11 (Mon) – 14 (Thurs) and will be all-digital. January 11 will be for media access only, and the conference will take place on the 14th. Last year at CES 2020, over 180,000 participants from 180 countries attended with 4,600 companies exhibiting over 20,000 new products and services. What used to mainly be a place for home appliances is now the proving ground for new breakthrough technologies and global innovators and startups, and is continuing to evolve as the world's largest tech event.

About Vanguard Industries

Established in June 2016, Vanguard Industries is a hardware startup that works mainly with Industry-Government-Academia open innovation projects. It specializes in the engineering, production, and market entry of innovative products created by partnerships between the R&D departments of large Japanese firms, small and medium sized manufacturing companies, and Universities. Our mission is to create innovation that contributes to the advancement of the Japanese manufacturing industry.

