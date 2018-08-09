Japanese Kimono Inspires Trad British Style - HIROMI ASAI Brand-New Mens Collection Presented at Pitti Uomo

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Fashion Week participating fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, unveils the brand-new jacket and suit lineup for 2019-20 Autumn/Winter menswear collection at Pitti Uomo 95 in Florence, Italy on January 8-11, 2019. The theme of the collection is "Savile Row," representing the traditional British style impregnated with modern tastes.

Jacket British Style, Made of Kimono Silk Stextile, HIROMI ASAI 19AW Collection Tailoring by Mr. Hirokawa, HIROMI ASAI 19AW Collection

HIROMI ASAI develops new textile suitable for suits and jackets with craftsmen in Japan, who usually manufacture textiles for Kimono by traditional techniques. HIROMI ASAI would like to propose "slow fashion and slow lifestyle" with sophisticated design and comfort though this 2019-20 Autumn/Winter collection.

HIROMI ASAI 2019-20 Autumn/Winter collection features British-styled jackets and double-breasted suits. The double-breasted suits made of Kimono silk textiles look formal, but stylish with the outstanding character of Kimono silk textiles. The Jackets are created in collaboration with one of the Japanese greatest authorities on handmade bespoke, Mr. Teruo Hirokawa, whose works were provided to the British Royal Families. Japanese Kimono silk textiles manufactured by traditional craftsmanship and British traditional bespoke style are beautifully integrated in the collection.

"We have always been challenging new to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern fashion. We presented premium cotton shirts and jackets for the last season, while we are focusing on more formal British style for this season. I am honored to work with Mr. Hirokawa for completing this wonderful collection," Ms. Asai, a designer of HIROMI ASAI said. "The year 2019 is going to be a major turning point on our brand. We are planning to return to the runway during New York Fashion Week in September. The presentation at the upcoming Pitti Uomo will be the first showcase in our memorable year."

After the presentation at Pitti Uomo, HIROMI ASAI 2019-20 Autumn/Winter collection appears at Flying Solo in SoHo, New York during New York Fashion Week in February, 2019.

DETAILED INFORMATION



Exhibitor Brand Name: HIROMI ASAI

Exhibition Name: Pitti Imagine Uomo 95

Location: Fortezza da Basso, Florence, Italy

Section: MAKE, in the Sala del Rondino

Booth No: Stand 16

Duration: January 8-11, 2019

HP: http://www.hiromiasainy.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic

Pitti Uomo: http://www.pittimmagine.com/en/corporate/fairs/uomo/specials/make91/hitomiasai.html

ABOUT HIROMI ASAI

Hiromi Asai is a New York-based fashion designer. Hiromi Asai established New York based fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, in 2016. HIROMI ASAI creates simple and sophisticated men's styles, all made by finest Japanese textiles, which are produced by traditional Kimono manufacturing techniques.

HIROMI ASAI first presented a womenswear collection on the runway at 2016-17 autumn/winter New York Fashion Week in February, 2016. HIROMI ASAI expanded her collection to menswear and debuted the first menswear collection at Pitti Uomo in January, 2017. Then, HIROMI ASAI presented men's collections at Pitti Uomo, Capsule Show New York Men's, Liberty Fair New York, and Liberty Fair Las Vegas in 2017 and 2018. HIROMI ASAI collections were covered by international media including NBC News, Newsweek, The Independent, AFP, and SOMA Magazine. The collection can be available in US retailors, including Amazon.com.

Media contact:

Hiromi Asai

207009@email4pr.com

646-242-4156

SOURCE HIROMI ASAI - MODE & CLASSIC LLC

Related Links

http://www.hiromiasainy.com

