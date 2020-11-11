Japanese Mobile Payment Service Market 2020: How Top Vendors Have Reacted to the COVID-19 Crisis

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top Mobile Payment Service Providers in Japan 2020 and their Reaction to the COVID-19 Crisis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have increased the use of mobile and contactless payment methods in Japan. The number of consumers making mobile phone payments at least once a week increased in May 2020 compared to the final month of 2019. Moreover, contactless payment with a mobile device was a popular transaction method even before the health crisis hit the country.

Other interesting facts highlighted in this report include the most used QR code mobile payment services in Japan: PayPay, Rakuten Pay and Line Pay. This report also highlights the features introduced by these mobile apps to support their users to facilitate social distancing and touchless payments. For example, Line Pay partnered with Tokyo Gas to make the payment procedure paperless. Moreover, Rakuten Pay partnered with various food and other businesses to introduce contactless and more convenient payments during the pandemic.

Report Coverage

This report covers Japan's payment market with a focus on the reaction of the top mobile payment service providers to the COVID-19 outbreak. It includes information related to payment methods used, transaction volumes, payment trends and recent COVID-19 related news of the top Mobile PSPs in Japan .

The report focuses on the strategies adopted by Japanese Mobile PSPs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Information related to both remote and in-store payments.

The data in our reports is mostly published from the previous 12 months. The exact date of publication of the source is stated on each chart. The time period which the data refers to differs by source.

Report Structure

The overview chapter opens the report, featuring a summary of the payments market in Japan . The latest trends and developments are summarized on the text charts and data highlights are provided on quantitative charts.

The rest of the report is divided by the top three mobile PSP's presented in the descending order of their QR mobile services usage. Within each chapter, there is a company profile, text charts with relevant news and quantitative charts.

Depending on data availability, the following types of market information are included: value and/or volume of transactions, number of users, payment methods used in-store and online, COVID-19's impact on the PSPs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Overview

COVID-19's Impact on Mobile Payment Services, October 2020

COVID-19's Impact on Alipay's activity, October 2020

COVID-19's Impact on Amazon Pay's activity, October 2020

Payment Methods Used on a Daily Basis, in % of Adults, June 2020

Breakdown of Selected Non-Cash Payment Methods Usage Frequency, November 2019 & May 2020

& Mobile Payment User Penetration, by QR Code Payment and Contactless Payment, in % of Internet Users, January 2020

QR Code Mobile Payment Services, by Used and Most Used, in % of QR Code Mobile Payment Users, January 2020

Breakdown of Household Consumption Spending, by Payment Method, in %, July 2019

3. PayPay

Profile of PayPay in Japan , October 2020

, COVID-19's Impact on PayPay's activity, October 2020

Total Transaction Volume processed by PayPay, in billions, December 2019 & May 2020

& Users Registered to PayPay, in millions, December 2019 , February 2020 & 6 June 2020

4. Rakuten Pay

Profile of Rakuten Pay in Japan , October 2020

, COVID-19's Impact on Rakuten Pay's activity, October 2020

Usage Rate of Rakuten Pay, in % of Adults, January 2020

Most Used QR Code Payment Method, in % of Adults, June 2020

5. Line Pay

Profile of Line Pay in Japan , October 2020

in , COVID-19's Impact on Line Pay's activity, October 2020

activity, Usage Rate of Line Pay , in % of Adults, January 2020

, in % of Adults, Most Used QR Code Payment Method, in % of Adults, June 2020

Companies Mentioned

Alipay.com Co Ltd

Amazon Payments Inc

Line Corp

PayPay Corp

Rakuten Inc

Rakuten Mobile Inc

