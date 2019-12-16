Japanese-Online.com Now Offering Japanese Language Video Subscription Service

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. (PSPinc) announced today that they will be offering unlimited Japanese learning videos on their Japanese-Online.com website. These video lessons are designed for people wishing to start learning Japanese as well as for those who are preparing to take the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT).

The lessons have been developed in Japan by Attain Corporation with Japanese-Online.com being selected as the distribution source for the videos in North America. Unlike other video learning systems, the cost is a flat $14 per month with unlimited viewing. Users can sign up online and cancel at any time.



There is currently over 79 hours of available video lessons for students to take advantage of. Users are able to watch the same video as many times as they wish. Once comfortable with what they have learned they can then move to the next lesson - revisiting any lesson at their convenience.



"We believe this is one of the most cost effective and sure ways to learn a new language. Japanese is one of the most difficult languages in the world but with repeated viewing of these video lessons, you will be able to learn it much quicker," said Ken Uchikura, President of PSPinc.



PSPinc launched Japanese-Online.com in 1996 and have been providing free Japanese learning materials for over 23 years. This is the first time Japanese-Online.com have provided any learning materials for a fee. However, these video lessons provide a better return on your investment at a low price of $14 per month.

SOURCE Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.