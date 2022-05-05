JAPANESE ROCK STAR YOSHIKI AND COCA-COLA TEASE NEW PROJECT

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT COMING MAY 9 (USA) / MAY 10 (JAPAN)

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese rock star YOSHIKI and multinational beverage brand Coca-Cola have teased a secret new project to be revealed next week.

This announcement comes shortly after YOSHIKI announced a partnership with Japan's largest television network, Nippon TV, on a groundbreaking music competition series, YOSHIKI SUPERSTAR PROJECT X. NTV also announced another music competition show in partnership with HYBE, the entertainment company behind international phenomenon BTS.