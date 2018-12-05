Japanese Secure Content Management Market 2016-2022: Growing Cloud Adoption / An Integrated Security Platform / Incorporating Advanced Security Technology

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Japanese Secure Content Management (SCM) market witnessed a meager growth rate of 2.8% on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis

There was an increase in SCM adoption of integrated security appliance, such as UTM or next-generation firewall appliances, instead of stand-alone SCM solutions. Moreover, the Japanese SCM market has a highly competitive vendor landscape and recorded low price competitiveness in 2017. As the Japanese email security market is highly saturated, there were few greenfield opportunities, which indicated that replacement deals contributed to the majority of the revenue.

As for verticals, service providers were the largest spenders in 2017. They increased SCM spending to expand their managed security services offerings, as many Japanese enterprises have started to enjoy the as a service' model rather than invest in SCM infrastructure on their own. This approach has helped Japanese enterprises to refrain from high capex investments.

The Japanese SCM market will continue to witness an upward trend until 2019, driven by the Tokyo Olympic Games to be held in 2020. Owing to this, the general investment in the cyber security space will also remain positive during the forecast period.



In addition to market growth analysis, the study highlights the key driving forces of the SCM market. Some key drivers of SCM solutions include the increasing risks associated with email and Web gateways. Besides, industry and local compliance continues to drive the investment in SCM for data protection and content management. Moreover, the increasing adoption of mobility in workplace requires organizations to tighten control over online content to enhance productivity and to prevent threat.



Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2016 to 2022, with 2017 as the base year. SCM solutions are the key focus area in this study. The vertical segmentation in this study includes the government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, and other sectors.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the SCM market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key trends of the SCM market in 2017 and in the future?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market?

What is the competitive landscape across Japan ?

? What is the market growth forecast from 2017 to 2022?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Research Objectives

Geographical Coverage

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

2. Forecast and Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Vendor Discussions Which Must Move from Simply Meeting Compliance Requirements

Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing Cloud Adoption

Growth Opportunity 3 - An Integrated Security Platform

Growth Opportunity 4 - Incorporating Advanced Security Technology

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

4. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

5. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Alps Systems

Barracuda

Canon IT Solutions

Cisco (Ironport)

Digital Arts

Imatrix

McAfee

RUAG Defence (Clearswift)

Symantec

Trend Micro

